CSE Marks 18 Years As The Leading Educational Hub For The Certification Of Sustainability & ESG Professionals

Canada | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Leadership Edition 2023, Digital Version with Live Zoom Sessions on October 19-20 & 23, 2023
CSE marks 18 years of sustainability leadership, offering cutting-edge ESG education for a transformative corporate era.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ESG has rapidly evolved into a game-changing tool for companies seeking to strengthen their commitment to sustainable growth and reduce their risks. As investors increasingly scrutinize ESG criteria to ensure their investments align with sustainable and responsible practices, it has become imperative for businesses to master the art of leveraging ESG effectively.
Pioneering Sustainability Leadership
Notably, CSE has certified over 9,500 professionals including most Sustainability Managers and CSOs hailing from more than 90 countries with the skills and knowledge to drive change in their respective fields.
Moreover, leading government and private organizations including 80% of FT companies in North America have benefited from advanced knowledge and career advancement opportunities through CSE's unique Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Programs. Among CSE's Certified Sustainability Practitioners are leading companies and governmental organizations such as Oracle, GM, Shell, Sara Lee Corporation, Baker Hughes, Whole Foods, North Face, Vanity Fair, US Forest Service, NASA, United Nations, and many others.
CSE's Flagship Program: Certified Sustainability ESG Practitioner
At the heart of CSE's commitment to fostering sustainability and ESG leadership is the Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program. Renowned for its comprehensive research approach in ESG in 3,000 companies in US, Canada and Europe, this program, guided by world-class Lead Executive Trainers, comprises three engaging sessions that seamlessly integrate online learning with interactive live instruction and collaborative breakout sessions. It stands as the pinnacle program in the ESG and Corporate Responsibility landscape, equipping professionals to lead their organizations toward sustainable growth.
Our upcoming ESG Practitioner programs include:
Canada | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program , Leadership Edition 2023, Digital Version with Live Zoom Sessions on October 19-20 & 23, 2023
Asia- Gulf region | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program , Advanced Edition 2023, Digital Version with Live Zoom Sessions on November 13-14 & 16, 2023
Europe | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program , Leadership Edition 2023, Digital Version with Live Zoom Sessions on Dec. 7-8 & 11, 2023
As CSE commemorates its 18-year legacy, it reaffirms its dedication to shaping a sustainable and equitable future through education and empowerment.
For more information about CSE's programs and initiatives, visit
Our competitive edge - Centre for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE)
