Prime Dental's Smilesgiving Charity Event: Restoring Smiles And Changing Lives

SmilesGiving, by Prime Dental, is a charitable event with a profound mission: to offer free dental services to those lacking access to quality dental care.

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Prime Dental is proud to announce the "SmilesGiving" charity event, an initiative aimed at bringing smiles and quality dental care to those in need. This event, scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Prime Dental's facilities located at 10051 Pines Blvd Suite C, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024, seeks to provide free dental services to individuals who lack access to quality dental care.

SmilesGiving Mission: At SmilesGiving, our mission is simple yet powerful: "Bringing Smiles to faces of the less fortunate." We firmly believe that everyone deserves access to quality dental care, regardless of their economic situation. Our team of highly trained dental professionals will offer a wide range of services, from dental check-ups and cleanings to extractions and other necessary treatments, all free of charge.

The Origins of SmilesGiving: This event was conceived by Dr. Jessica Rivas-Plata and Fedor Palacios, the owners of Prime Dental, even before the clinic's inception. They always knew they wanted to make a difference in the lives of their patients, and what better legacy for their community than to express gratitude by hosting events like SmilesGiving.

Impact on the Community: Oral health is crucial for overall well-being. By offering these services free of charge to the less fortunate, SmilesGiving is making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most in the community. This event represents an opportunity to restore smiles and rebuild confidence for those who have lost it due to lack of access to dental care.

We hope to have the community support and all our sponsors collaboration in this noble cause. Together, we can create new smiles and change lives. Join us at SmilesGiving to make this charitable initiative a resounding success!

About Prime Dental: Prime Dental is a state-of-the-art dental clinic in Pembroke Pines, Florida. With a team of highly skilled professionals and an upscale facility, Prime Dental is dedicated to providing quality dental care to the community and contributing to the overall well-being of its patients.

For more information about the "SmilesGiving" event or Prime Dental, please contact Fedor Palacios, Co-Owner/Office Manager, at (754) 300-8929 or via email at

