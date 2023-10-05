Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market To Reach US$ 1,947.8 Million By 2033 | Study By FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

North America dominates the global radio frequency beauty equipment market with a 34.3% share, with the United States contributing the most revenue.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global radio frequency beauty equipment market value is likely to jump from US$ 377.7 million in 2023 to US$ 1,947.8 million by 2033. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by an impressive CAGR of 17.8% in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market over the next decade.The beauty industry is undergoing rampant expansion as users of social media platforms continue to ascend. Not only this but also the prominent influence of the film and television industry that promotes aesthetically pleasing appearances has created a strong demand for beauty-enhancing devices across the globe.RF beauty technology, initially popular in North America and Europe, is gaining traction in emerging economies due to its positive outcomes. Manufacturers are targeting Asian markets, with a focus on price reduction to enhance product acceptance.Request A Sample Copy of This Research Report:A noticeable trend of at-home beauty solutions has emerged in recent years. Customers are showing a preference for portable RF beauty machines to reduce the signs of aging, which is reflected through cellulite, fine lines, and crow's feet. An increasing number of manufacturers are expected to tap into this budding trend.Key participants are boosting their marketing initiatives to widen their customer base across the globe. They are also concentrating their efforts on educating their end users on the correct way to use the machine.Vendors of radio frequency beauty equipment stand to gain from the growing preference for non-invasive treatments and increased investments in R&D for continuous product innovation, boosting the global market.“Key players who are able to leverage the recent trend of convenient beauty-enhancing solutions are expected to have a competitive edge in the market. Customers are currently seeking equipment that reduces their dependency on beauty professionals. As a result, manufacturers can capitalize by creating at-home alternative devices that help in carrying out aesthetic procedures in the comfort of their homes,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Key Takeaways from the Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market Report:The radio frequency beauty equipment market gained revenue of a total of US$ 344.5 million in 2022.The United States market revenue is not just higher in North America, but also globally. By acquiring a total of about 27.6% in 2023, the United States market enjoys a prominent global presence.The United Kingdom market in Europe is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.Asian countries like China and India are predicted to witness CAGRs of 26.4% and 24.3% through 2033.The trolley mounted devices sub-segment acquires about 52% share of the global market by product.By application, body contouring holds a prominent share of around 51% in 2023.Key Developments in the Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market:In February 2023, Professional Beauty Group announced that the key aesthetic brands from across the globe will be showcased at the Professional Beauty London from March 5 to 6. The brands showcased their latest technology and devices to bring a revolution in beauty businesses, and their clients and treatment menus.In February 2023, Candela, a pioneer of the first and only long-pulse RF micro-needling device, and a prominent provider of energy-based solutions, reported the launch of a new FDA-permitted Profound MatrixTM system.In March 2021, Tentech Inc. introduced '10THERMA', which is a 5th-generation radio-frequency machine devised for skin tightening. The beauty device is distributed to aesthetic spas and salons, covering over 600 units in eight months after its launch.Our Market Analysis Is The Key To Success In Today's Competitive Marketplace. Get Yours Now At A Discount:Key Players in the Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market:Cynosure, Inc.LumenisSyneron Medical LtdBausch Health Companies Inc.Alma LasersCymaticsIBRAMEDGuangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co.SharpLight Technologies LtdVenus ConceptsAirsculpt Technologies, Inc.Key Market Segments in the Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market:By Product:Trolley Mounted DevicesTable Top DevicesPortable DevicesBy Application:Skin TreatmentSkin ReconstructionScar RemovalNon-Surgical Skin TighteningFacial RepairBody CounteringLiposuctionCellulite ReductionNon-surgical Fat ReductionCollagen Stimulation and GenerationHair RemovalOthersBy Technology:Monopolar RFBipolar RFMultipolar RFFractional RFCombination of IPL and RFBy End-use Sector:Beauty Care CentersHome Care SettingsAuthor By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:Body Contouring Market Share : The net worth of the overall market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to US$ 11.1 Billion by 2032Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market Demand : The global single dose radiotherapy services is projected to reach US$ 16 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube