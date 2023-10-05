New Real Estate TV Channel Joining Yourhousetv

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) National and Local Visibility | Available to over 70 Million Households

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The YourHouseTV Network (YHTVnow) powered by Abagale Unlimited today announced that a new 24-hour real estate channel dedicated to the Detroit MI real estate industry will be launched shortly. We are very excited to have Detroit as part of the YourHouseTV Network, stated Dave Park, YourHouseTV Director of Channel Development. Detroit is a great city and called the Motor City. People worldwide will have an opportunity to see videos capturing the best real estate in the Detroit area.The Detroit MI Channel will also be available on ROKU, LocalNews and other digital streaming platforms and will reach have a reach to over 70 million homes. Content will include videos of the best new and resale homes for sale in Detroit, MI as well as products and services of interest to home buyers and home sellers. Additional videos will feature schools, shopping, recreation, community events, and information about many community organizations.Detroit's Real Estate Channel is owned and operated by Joe Romain of Golden Bear Home Inspections LLC. I've been around real estate for many years as a Home Inspector, Developer and Builder, added Joe Romain and there's never been anything quite like this available to home buyers, either locally or for people from other cities planning to relocate here. By watching Detroit's own real estate channel, not only will they view great homes showcased by the area's best real estate professionals, but they will know what makes Detroit such a great place to live, work and play.The YourHouseTV Network also features channels from over 50+ cities across the county, real estate empowerment podcasts, Coming Soon Homes and much more.For more information about how your company or organization can have its video shown on the Detroit Real Estate Channel, contact Joe Romain at (e) or by phone (p) 989-467-0224

Joe Romain

Golden Bear Home Inspections LLC

+1 9894670224

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook