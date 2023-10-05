Firstservice Residential And Firstservice Energy Launch“Solarize At Work” Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading property management company launches solar and sustainability program for associates

DANIA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FirstService Residential , and its subsidiary, FirstService Energy , today announced the launch of“Solarize at Work,” a program designed to educate and assist FirstService Residential and FirstService Energy associates in incorporating sustainability into their daily lives. The program first launched in FirstService Residential's California, Arizona, and Nevada offices, and will be followed by a company-wide expansion.

The Solarize at Work program brings the award-winning“Solarize” community-based outreach campaign to large and medium corporations that wish to provide an added value for their associates through exclusive access and pricing on sustainability services and products for their homes. The program reflects FirstService Residential's corporate culture and values, promotes talent attraction and engagement, and strengthens FirstService Residential's and FirstService Energy's role as leaders in sustainability.

“With today's launch of Solarize at Work, we're adding another associate benefit at FirstService Residential and FirstService Energy,” said Kelly Dougherty, President of FirstService Energy.“Our associates receive great benefits from vacation to health care, career development, and a supportive work environment. Now, our associates have access to a program that will bring solar energy to their homes and a more sustainable lifestyle for their families.”

“Solar at Work” is a one-stop shop for solar that brings together a vetted and approved local solar installer, lower pricing, and hands-on guidance. The program leverages the size of FirstService Residential's staff to help associates and their families obtain solar for their homes at an affordable rate.

Solarize at Work is managed by the national non-profit organization, SmartPower . According to its President, SmartPower is dedicated to promoting clean, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. Since its founding in 2002, SmartPower's mission has been to help Americans make smart energy choices by creating on-the-ground and online outreach campaigns that engage the public and generate measurable energy actions.

“For over a decade, our Solarize campaigns have helped educate thousands of people about solar energy and sustainability,” said Brian F. Keane, President of SmartPower.“With today's launch of Solarize at Work at FirstService Residential and FirstService Energy, we are bringing our award-winning program to two companies that have a deep commitment to sustainability and to their employees.”

Solarize at Work will utilize the key components of SmartPower's ground-breaking Solarize campaigns, developed in conjunction with the US Department of Energy, The Yale School of Environment, and NYU's Stern School of Business. Solarize at Work will engage associates through weekly updates and communications from company executives and leaders, the creation and management of an associate-led“Green Team,” a company-branded website where associates can get more information and sign up to hear directly from SmartPower's experts, a series of“Lunch & Learns” on Zoom and in-person, and continued educational outreach efforts throughout the 20-week program. In addition, as FirstService Residential and FirstService Energy associates adopt solar for their homes, the program will feature social media updates and videos.

“This program is a unique benefit for our associates who seek sustainable solutions for our communities every day.” said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential.“We have long been leaders in sustainability, and this program is a unique opportunity to engage directly with our associates on an important initiative. Let's Solarize!”

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management, partnering with more than 9,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on FirstService Residential's extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize their property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles.

About FirstService Energy

FirstService Energy, the energy management and advisory affiliate of FirstService Residential, was established to help clients significantly enhance their building's efficiency by providing data and support to boards and managers to drive informed decision-making. The synergy between our data analysts, procurement specialists, and energy advisors truly makes FirstService Energy's mission possible, leading its clients to reduce water and energy consumption, cost, and emissions.

About SmartPower

SmartPower is a non-profit organization that creates community campaigns for energy efficiency and clean energy by engaging local partners from the municipal, business, private and non-profit sectors to promote behavior change and measurable energy actions. SmartPower's Solarize at Work program is intended to accelerate the adoption of Solar PV and sustainability understanding. For more information, please visit .

