Karen Lee Joins Choreo As Chief Growth Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo" or "the firm") announced today that it has named Karen Lee

as Chief Growth Officer. She will report to Larry Miles , Choreo's CEO.

Miles said, "I am thrilled to welcome Karen to the team and excited to see how she will leverage the breadth of her experience to help us achieve the goals we have set for ourselves. Adding someone of her caliber is symbolic of Choreo's commitment to investing in the resources, tools and human capital needed to grow as a successful enterprise."

With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Lee has a track record of originating and implementing strategic plans that contribute to the success of large, fast-growing wealth management enterprises. Lee joined Mercer Advisors as the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer and most recently, she served as Chief Business Solutions Officer, where she helped launch its Institutional, UHNW, and Mass Affluent businesses.

Before that, Lee held senior vice president roles with Wells Fargo's community banking, corporate strategy and wealth management groups. She was also a Vice President of Marketing with Wells Fargo's wealth management group and began her career as a Business Analyst with Accenture Strategy Group.

Lee joins SVP of Advisors Craig Bartlett

and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Fox-Foley

as the newest members of Choreo's executive team. Her addition to the firm comes as Choreo continues to pursue a strategic growth plan to expand its national footprint while providing a wide array of planning services at the intersection of wealth management, tax, audit and business consulting.



Lee said, "I am thrilled to join the team at Choreo. Over a very short period, Choreo has established itself as a compelling destination for successful and entrepreneurial advisors who specialize in delivering customized advice to clients at the intersection of taxes and wealth planning. I'm excited to help expand the firm's footprint and to help increase its growth and profitability."

Choreo, which formerly operated as RSM US Wealth Management LLC, was created when Parthenon Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, and Choreo management and advisors, purchased the division from RSM US LLP.

Miles concluded, "Choreo is well-positioned to achieve its vision of being the preferred wealth management partner to the tax professional community. With the team we have assembled, the experience of our advisors and an expanded emphasis on strategic planning and execution in a high-growth environment, we are incredibly optimistic about the opportunities ahead."

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities. With a rich history of relationships and service in the tax professional community, Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs to help translate wealth into fulfillment. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo currently operates out of 40 locations across the country and serves over 6,000 families with approximately $14.8 billion of assets under management or advisement (as of February 2023). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.

