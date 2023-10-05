KLÉPIERRE CONFIRMS ITS TOP SPOT IN THE GRESB RANKING AND JOINS THE CAC 40 ESG INDEX

Paris, October 5, 2023

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, has received two distinctions recognizing the excellence of its CSR policy.

The Group, which unveiled its new Act4Good® strategy in February 2023, has joined Euronext's CAC 40 ESG stock market index, which brings together the 40 most responsible listed companies based on their Moody's ESG rating. Klépierre is already a member of the CAC SBT 1.5, another Euronext stock market index comprising companies whose greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets contribute to limiting global warming to 1.5°C, as per the United Nations-backed Science Based Targets initiative.

Moreover, for the fourth year running, Klépierre has been recognized by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) as Europe's leading listed retail real estate company. GRESB, which evaluates the CSR practices of real estate companies worldwide, has also maintained Klépierre's 5 Stars rating, awarded to the top 20% best-performing companies across all categories.

At Klépierre's last General Meeting in May 2023, over 95% of shareholders approved the Group's climate strategy.

“I am delighted with these two distinctions, which recognize our teams' hard work and the Group's CSR commitments,” said Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of Klépierre's Executive Board.“Being included in the CAC 40 ESG index and taking the top spot in the GRESB ranking once again are also proof of our ability to achieve our objectives without compromising on our commitments.”

A COMMITMENT TO FURTHER IMPROVEMENT AND A ROADMAP FOR 2030

“We have achieved these results thanks to the efforts made by Klépierre, which very early on positioned itself as a sector leader in terms of CSR practices,” added Clémentine Pacitti, Chief Sustainability Officer at Klépierre.“While we welcome the recognition, we also see it as motivation to keep going and accelerate our efforts. In February, we launched Act4Good®, our new CSR strategy guided by ambitious objectives, including achieving net zero. The strategy will drive us forward as we build the most sustainable platform for commerce by 2030.”

In 2018, Klépierre kicked off its first CSR plan. Five years later, the Group announced that it had met 99.8% of its targets, with energy consumption at its shopping centers reduced by more than 40% and direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions down by more than 80%.

In February 2023, the Group took its commitment one step further by launching Act4Good®, a strategy to build the most sustainable platform for commerce based on four pillars:



Act for the climate by achieving net zero by 2030;

Act to service communities and territories around its shopping centers;

Act as a skills developer for its employees, partners and visitors; Act to promote sustainable lifestyles for its entire ecosystem – customers, retailers, employees, partners and citizens.

Each of these commitments is accompanied by an impact objective and an operational roadmap. Find out more here.