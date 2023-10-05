Docker Announces Docker AI, Boosting Developer Productivity Through Context-Specific, Automated Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOCKERCON – Today, in the Day-2 keynote of its annual global developer conference, DockerCon , Docker, Inc. announced Docker AI, Docker's first AI-powered product, boosting developer productivity by tapping into the universe of Docker developer wisdom to provide context-specific, automated guidance to developers as they work.



The introduction of Docker AI was among a range of new AI/ML capabilities, content, and partnerships announced by Docker with the aim of helping developers quickly and securely take advantage of the power of AI/ML in their applications. In adding these extensions to the current Docker suite of developer tools, content, and services, Docker“meets developers where they are” and boosts the productivity of their existing skills and workflows.

“Code generation AIs are boosting developer productivity when writing source code - and that's fantastic,” said Docker CEO Scott Johnston.“In addition to the source code, applications are made up of web servers, language runtimes, databases, message queues, and many other technologies. Docker AI helps developers define and troubleshoot all aspects of the app quickly and securely as they iterate in their 'inner loop.'”

In recent years, the rapid pace of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) has increased developer productivity by 10X through code generation tools such as GitHub Copilot and Tabnine. However, these code generation tools account for only 10% to 15% of the application, with the 85% to 90% balance made up of databases, language runtimes, frontends, and more, defined by Dockerfiles, Docker Compose files, and Docker images. Since Docker's inception, Docker's community has chosen to share these with each other via GitHub, Docker Hub, and other public forums. Docker AI will enable the developer community to benefit from this collective knowledge.

“IDC research shows that generative AI tools contribute to developer happiness via increased productivity, accelerated velocity, and time to attend to higher value tasks,” said Katie Norton, senior research analyst for DevOps and DevSecOps at IDC.“The guidance from Docker AI will not only help deliver these gains, but also set up developers for success across the application stack. By harnessing the collective knowledge of Docker's developer community, developers can feel confident that Docker AI's insights are based on best practice, and it is recommending the most secure and updated images.”

Docker AI provides context-specific, automated guidance to developers when they are editing a Dockerfile or Docker Compose file, debugging their local 'docker build,' or running a test locally. Docker AI enables developers to benefit from the collective wisdom of the millions of developers using Docker - some for more than 10 years - through automatically generating best practices and selecting up-to-date, secure images for their applications. Using Docker AI, developers are able to spend more time focused on their app, less on tools and infrastructure.

Docker AI is available for early access today at .

Resources



Press Release: Docker with Neo4j, LangChain, and Ollama Launches New GenAI Stack for Developers

Press Release: Docker Announces New“Local + Cloud” Products to Accelerate Delivery of Secure Apps

Press Release: Udemy and Docker Announce New Partnership to Upskill the Next Generation of Developers Get Started: Download the latest version of Docker Desktop

About DockerCon

The announcements made today were featured at DockerCon 2023, where it's not too late to attend virtually at . The event brings together the entire community of Docker developers, contributors, and partners to share, teach, and collaborate in order to grow the understanding and capabilities of cloud-native development. DockerCon is a highly concentrated learning experience that shows developers what is new and what is possible with Docker and our ecosystem, and how to take advantage of these innovations right away to get their jobs done better and faster. Virtual sessions are free, interactive, fun, and are designed for flexible global consumption on the day of the event and beyond.

About Docker

Docker helps millions of developers efficiently and collaboratively build, share, and run applications. The Docker collaborative application development platform provides developers with an unmatched experience for an integrated, reliable, and secure workflow that accelerates app delivery from code to the cloud. Through a combination of the world's largest marketplace of trusted content and integrations with leading tools, Docker allows teams to rapidly create modern applications. For more information, visit

Docker, Inc.

Tags Artificial intelligence Docker AI software development containers Related Links