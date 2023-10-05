John Street Recognized As One Of Colorado's Most Admired Ceos By The Denver Business Journal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder, John Street, has been named one of Denver Business Journal's (DBJ) Most Admired CEOs of 2023. Street, alongside 20 other executives, has been acknowledged by the DBJ for his exceptional business leadership, outstanding company performance, and active civic engagement. This recognition follows Street's previous accolades, including being named CEO of the Year in 2022 by ColoradoBiz Magazine.



“I am truly humbled by this prestigious award, given the exceptional leadership in companies throughout the state," said Street. "My role as CEO is a reflection of the teamwork and dedication of our outstanding leadership team and every employee of Pax8. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our entire team for their contributions to our growth and success as we drive our global presence as the world's favorite cloud commerce marketplace."

Throughout his career, Street has established a remarkable legacy of not only rejuvenating faltering companies but also constructing innovative new startups, earning him a reputation as a visionary leader. As an award-winning entrepreneur and CEO, he is lauded for crafting disruptive technology that fuels business growth and prosperity with four startups in the state, including Telephone Express, USA, MX Logic, and Pax8, all of which achieved Inc. 5000 status. As part of his servant leadership style, Street champions a human-centric approach to cultivating exceptional employee cultures, emphasizing a work environment where teams can continually learn, evolve, and enjoy their work.

As Pax8 CEO, Street has overcome numerous challenges, including pioneering a cloud marketplace in a competitive industry, securing vital investor funding, and managing a rapidly growing workforce. Over the past two and a half years, Pax8 has blossomed from a local Denver start-up to a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with a global footprint in 17 countries within North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions. The company has achieved significant milestones, including a $1.7 billion valuation, securing $185 million in investor funding, surpassing $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and building a global team of 1,700 employees. Pax8's outstanding growth earned a ranking on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the sixth time in a row, ranking No. 1038, with a three-year revenue growth of 571 percent.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Street is deeply committed to the community. He serves on the boards of several organizations, including the Colorado Symphony, Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Institute for Cultural Evolution (ICE), and Endeavor Colorado. His long-standing support for the Colorado Springs Philharmonic helped transform it from bankruptcy into a thriving cultural institution. Street's philanthropic efforts extend to the broader community, where he actively engages with and mentors budding entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The DBJ will recognize Street and other most admired CEOs for their invaluable contributions during an upcoming awards dinner scheduled for November 16, 2023. For more information, visit .

To learn more about Pax8, please visit .

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world's favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8's award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8 .

