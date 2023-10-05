Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Heats Up Wed., Nov. 8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A stellar roster of chefs and brew masters are bringing their A-game in friendly competition to benefit Spirit of Giving's Annual Holiday Gift Drive.

Boca Raton's Favorite College Football Spirit Night Will Serve Up “Food, Fun and Fundraising” with Creative Tailgate-Inspired Originals by 25+ Area Chefs.

- Doug MosleyBOCA RATON , FL, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- An impressive roster of 25+ top local chefs, breweries and cocktail masters are bringing their A-game to triumph at the annual ABC Supply RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase , presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC ) and CP Group, on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (with an alternate rain date the next day, Thursday, Nov. 9). The popular“food, fun and fundraising” event, featuring a diverse bounty of creative culinary, craft beer and cocktail samplings, will be held in true outdoor tailgate tradition once again on the lawn at BRiC. Located lakeside, the campus is at 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton, FL (entering through the main entry sign on Yamato Road east of Military Trail) with plenty of free parking.Top chefs from local restaurants, country clubs, hotels, and catering services as well as brewery and mixology pros will bring their culinary and beverage creativity to please the palates of event-goers and a panel of“foodie” judges. Aiming to score big in the friendly competition, the culinary and libation masters will present their original takes on tailgate fare, ranging from sides and entrees to beverages and desserts. At the end of the event, foodie media personalities and bloggers will huddle at the judges' table to select winners in various categories, including“most spirited station décor.” Guests will cast their votes for the“People's Choice” designation.For this high-spirited, one-of-a-kind pride-rallying evening, guests are encouraged to wear their alma mater or favorite college team's colors and jerseys. Eventgoers will mix and mingle with fellow college football fans and community partners, along with ESPN 106.3 FM on-air personalities onsite and broadcasting live. College football fans who attend will network and rally in“community pride” to raise funds to support the Bowl's charity partner Spirit of Giving and its Annual Holiday Gift Drive that brings holiday magic to 6,000+ underprivileged children.As of today, this year's growing culinary roster includes*:Bazille (at Nordstrom)Boca Lago Golf & Country ClubBurtons Grill & BarCeasar's Famous RibsChartwells/FAUCopperfish KitchenCrazy Uncle Mike'sCrystal Bay CaterersDesiign By Food (Private Chef)Drift at Marriott Boca RatonDuffy's Sports GrillEat District Healthy Asian BowlKapow Noodle BarLemongrass Asian BistroM.E.A.T. Eatery and TaproomMississippi Sweets BBQRamen Lab EateryThe Boca RatonThe Melting PotTijuana FlatsTom's Louisiana KitchenWaterstone Resort & MarinaZIMI ItalianBeverages to be served up by*:Barrel of Monks BrewingCove BreweryDeep Eddy VodkaProsperity Brewers*Roster subject to change“Each year the competitive culinary and brew spirit for this Bowl lead-in event gets more and more exciting, so I can't wait to see what our roster 'cooks and brews' up this year, all in friendly competition to raise funds to support Spirit of Giving's Annual Holiday Gift Drive,” shared Doug Mosley, executive director of the RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl , whose team will transform FAU Stadium into a college bowl arena for this year's milestone 10th game.Mosley reports that this tailgate competition is one of several countdown events to the 2023 RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl that will kick off Thursday evening before Christmas, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET in FAU Stadium, and will air live nationally on ESPN, ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3 FM. For this year's matchup, the RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl has agreements with five conferences: American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference, plus select independents for berths in this year's game.The RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl is a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County that lives up to its other name as“Boca's Biggest Annual Outdoor Party.” It is the only collegiate Bowl game in Palm Beach County, and features all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional bowl event. It is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike, and allows the national spotlight to shine on Boca Raton and Palm Beach County.Tickets to the 2023 ABC Supply Co RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by BRiC and CP Group are on sale now. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $50 at the door; price includes all chef food samplings, entertainment, and beer, wine, cocktails, and soft drinks. To purchase tickets, visit Spirit of Giving at spiritofgivingnetwork or call 561-385-0144.For more community countdown events and game week info, visit roofclaimbocaratonbowl and/orfollow through social media on Facebook (Facebook/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).------ABOUT THE ROOFCLAIM BOCA RATON BOWLThe Roofclaim Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 with Marshall University claiming the bowl's first championship trophy. Through the years, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game and counted among the Bowl's alumni. They are New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020 and No. 2 pick in the NFL draft), Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (Temple, 2015), who helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. For more information about the RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).ABOUT ESPN EVENTSESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 32-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, and a college softball event, in addition to a new college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events feature more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country.

