Horizons Etfs Opens The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Rohit Mehta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., along with the Horizons ETFs team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of three new ETFs: Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF (TSX: SPAY.U), Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF (TSX: MPAY.U), and the Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF (TSX: LPAY.U).

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company with one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has more than $27 billion of assets under management and 113 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 13 countries around the world.

