News Media Invited To Preview NASA Langley's Open House

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Langley Research Center invites members of the media to join

Director Clayton P. Turner

Oct. 16 for a preview of the 2023 Open House. This special tour will highlight some of Langley's facilities and work in space, aeronautics and Earth science that the public can expect to see during the center's Open House on Oct. 21.

Media preview schedule:



8:30

– Arrive at Langley, meet at

Badge and Pass

for escort to the Integrated Engineering Services Building (IESB)

9:00 – Welcome from Center Director Clayton Turner, who will also lead the tour

9:15 – Board bus

9:30 – Visit the

National Transonic Facility

(NTF)

10:30 – Visit Buildings 1148/Structures and Materials Lab and 1293/Structural Dynamics Test Laboratory

11:30 – Visit Building 1244/Aircraft Hangar 12:30 – Return to IESB

Media outlets wishing to participate must contact Sondra Woodward at 757-848-7690 no later than noon, Friday, Oct. 13. Media must arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. at the

Badge and Pass Office

to receive their badges.



Attendees are not required to stay for the duration of the tour, and arrangements will be made for those who want to leave early.

For media:

2017 Open House video

SOURCE NASA Langley Research Center