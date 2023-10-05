Northstar Moving's Annual Food Drive Provides Over 78,500 Meals To Feed Hungry Kids

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced that their eleventh annual“Let's Send Hunger Packing” food drive raised $19,629 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank , providing 78,516 meals to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County.

“A big thank you to Compass Real Estate for being our food drive partner for the third consecutive year,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm.“In a time when budgets are tight, the local Compass offices really stepped up and eagerly participated. We are grateful for their time, enthusiasm and contributions to the food drive.”

In California, 2 million children live in low-income households affected by hunger. The Hollywood strikes caused even more families to be impacted by the struggle to put food on the table. Once again, the LA Regional Food Bank is there to provide support, but their already difficult job is extremely challenging due to inflation. Food banks are paying more for food, transportation and distribution. And to make matters even more daunting, COVID era assistant programs have ended, but the need for food assistance continues to grow.

“In eleven years, our Let's Send Hunger Packing food drive has raised more than 742,000 meals,” said McHolm.“While I am certainly proud of that number, the number of hungry children is our focus. We will continue to donate to our food bank until we know all children are getting all the nutritious meals they need. No child should go to bed hungry. Being well nourished is a basic requirement for children to concentrate and do well in school. Let's feed their tummies so they can feed their minds. We need all of our children sharp and ready to solve the multitude of challenges that our world faces. I encourage you to please donate all year long to your local food bank. All you need to do is click a button.”

The 12th annual Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive will kick-off in Summer 2024. To continue to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in these unprecedented times, donations can be made here.





About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company:“A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving's mission is to exceed their clients' expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit and or call (800) 275-7767.









