Vezbi Super App Launches Tech Lab With Key Restaurant & Retail Acquisitions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- WPF Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), announces that it has completed the acquisition of the 'KPOP 1004 ' retail chain and 'Distrito Catorce' restaurant and bar. Both acquisitions will become ground zero for testing new Vezbi technology and will give Vezbi complete control over active, live businesses with the opportunity to develop, test and perfect its latest features, programs and offerings. Both businesses are going concerns with an active customer base. Combined they will add approximately $3M in gross revenues to WPFH's consolidated financials.



Initial plans for the retail Tech Lab include the development of sales and ordering kiosks, more integrated rewards and coupons, Vezbi Pay POS cash loading, and Andale Pay (Vezbi's international remittance service to over 300,000 locations throughout Latin America). Initial plans for the restaurant Tech Lab include reservations, table management, POS integrations, and parking & valet technology.

Kimco Industries, Inc (DBA 'KPOP 1004') was acquired for $5,775 ,000 in share value of WPFH common stock and is the largest K-Pop retailer in the United States (by square footage) with stores located at Ontario Mills Mall (CA), San Francisco Premium Outlet (CA), and Las Vegas South Premium Outlets (NV). Distrito Boyle Heights (DBA 'Distrito Catorce') was acquired for $2,850,000 in share value of WPFH common stock and is located in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. What makes Vezbi so unique is its commitment to no bossy algorithms telling you what to look at, no anonymity, and no data selling. As accountability is the emphasis of the App, Vezbi believes that it is the first true Super App in the United States and will become a platform which will minimize fake reviews, fake news and online bullying.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

