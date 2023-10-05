Youversion Sees Rapid Adoption Of Its Bible App Lite In The First Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YouVersion's Bible App Lite is a free app designed for use in areas with device and data limitations. As of Oct. 2023, it's available in 70+ countries.

Triple-digit growth driven by installs and usage across Africa and SE Asia

- Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersionOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Since its launch in October 2022, YouVersion's Bible App Lite has been installed on more than 14 million devices in markets across Africa and SE Asia. Designed to help people access God's Word in areas with device and data limitations, the app is growing by more than 2 million installs a month. In the last six months, installs have increased by 246%.As people install the app, data shows they're returning multiple times a week to engage in the Bible. In fact, about 1 million people are currently using Bible App Lite every day, and that number is growing at a rate of 152% compared to six months ago.“Christianity is steadily growing throughout the world,” said Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersion.“We believe the addition of Bible App Lite to the YouVersion family of apps helps us meet the needs of the growing global Church and makes it possible for more people to build intimacy with God through His Word.”After launching in October 2022 across Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda, the free Bible App Lite launched throughout the rest of Africa on Christmas Eve and in SE Asia this spring. To date, the app is available in more than 70 countries, most recently launching in Indonesia, Philippines, Haiti, Papua New Guinea, and Jamaica. By the end of 2023, YouVersion plans to expand Bible App Lite into Latin America.As a complement to the media-rich Bible App available in every country, Bible App Lite is available entirely offline. It's currently offered in 24 languages and has all the key features of Bible App, including Verse of the Day, Audio Bibles, and Prayer.About YouVersionCreated by Life, YouVersion designs biblically centered experiences that encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. The YouVersion family of apps-including Bible App, Bible App Lite, and Bible App for Kids -has been installed on more than 700 million devices worldwide. Bible App offers a free Bible experience in more than 2,000 languages and helps people deepen their relationship with God. Bible App Lite is an offline-optimized, space-saving app that helps people access God's Word in markets with device and data limitations. Bible App for Kids, developed in partnership with OneHope, helps children engage with the Bible through interactive animations and fun activities. For more information about YouVersion, visit youversion.

