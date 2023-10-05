Andrew H. Housley Tackles Mental Health And Suicide In His Compelling New Novel 'Invisible Sun'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Invisible Sun Novel by Andrew H. Housley

Andrew H. Housley is set to release his new novel, 'Invisible Sun,' on October 17th, 2023, which delves into the themes of mental health and suicide.

- Andrew H. HousleyNEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author and storyteller Andrew H. Housley, renowned for his debut novel 'Waiting Impatiently,' is proud to announce the release of his latest literary work, 'Invisible Sun,' on October 17th. This new novel examines mental illness and the often-agonizing repercussions of our choices.'Invisible Sun' follows the story of Ian, who stands on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, grappling with the devastating suicide of his brother, Hugo. As Ian unravels the reasons behind his brother's tragic decision, he finds himself questioning his beliefs and the very fabric of reality itself."I wanted to push the boundaries of civility and thrust the impact of mental health into the conversation in a simple, unfiltered way -- not to tuck it away or marginalize it in whispers and innuendo. As a society, we have been doing that for far too long," says Housley.SPR Editorial Review hailed it as "a powerful, soul-baring novel that will be intimately relatable." Early praise comes from literary critics. Readers' Favorite describes this absorbing narrative as "a tough read in the best possible way, blurring the lines between reality and illusion, leaving readers enthralled.""Now more than ever, people are suffering with depression, isolation, and idealizations of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2000 and 2021, suicide rates surged by around 36%, resulting in 48,183 deaths in 2021, equivalent to nearly one death every 11 minutes. My job as a storyteller is to invite or gently drag readers into these places so as to understand them better. Change begins with understanding. Sometimes, all someone needs is a bit of understanding."Available at Barnes & Noble , Indiebound , and Amazon .###About Andrew H. HousleyAndrew H. Housley, a versatile author and storyteller, is known for his unflinching exploration of life's profound intricacies and the human psyche. Splitting his time between the vibrant cities of Atlanta and New Orleans, he embodies the spirit of the Renaissance man.Fans of Andrew enjoy listening to his regular podcast, "No Expectations," on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, where he, along with co-host Jen S., delves into life on a holistic spiritual journey – from Yoga to Zen.For more information, press only:Aline V.404-913-4349For more information on Andrew H. Housley:Website:Podcast:

Aline V.

AHH Creative LLC

+1 404-913-4349

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other