Two-Thirds Of Democrats Think Good Idea For Biden To Run For VP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GERMANTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a survey conducted by SurveyUSA this past weekend among a nationally representative sample of 1024 Democrats and Independents likely to vote in the 2024 election, 59% of all respondents said they thought it would be a good idea for Biden to step aside as a Presidential candidate and run for VP instead, clearing the way for a younger candidate to run for President.
Among Democrats, while over three-quarters (76%) of Democrats say they are satisfied with Biden as their party's candidate, 60% are concerned about his age, and 69% think it would be a good idea for Biden to run for VP instead of for President. Among Independents, only 32% expressed satisfaction with a Biden candidacy, while 50% said they would strongly prefer someone else. Almost three quarters (73%) said they were concerned about Biden's age. About two in five (39%) thought it would be a good idea for him to run for VP, while 15% were unsure.
The idea of Biden running for VP instead of President was more popular among younger voters, with 69% of those under 50 thinking is it a good idea compared to 48% of those over 50.
The only respondent groups where majorities thought it would be a bad idea for Biden to run as VP were those who:
Voted for Trump in 2020 (64%) Expressed the lowest level of satisfaction with Joe Biden's Presidential candidacy (59%).
Complete survey results can be found at
