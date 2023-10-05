Construction Sustainable Materials Market Size Worth USD 938.63 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction sustainable materials market is projected to be worth USD 938.63 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for green construction is a significant factor in fueling market demand. The use of construction sealants improves the energy-efficiency of buildings and thereby reduces environmental stress. Green building standards such as LEED play an important role in promoting the construction sustainable materials market growth.
Stringent legislative policies for energy-efficiency in buildings significantly drive the construction of sustainable materials market demand. For instance, in June, SEDEMA, Environmental Ministry of Mexico City, introduced regulations that comprise new and retrofitted construction energy-efficiency measures intended to develop a sustainable city by constructing improved buildings and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market size value in 2019
| USD 261.48 Billion
| CAGR (2020 - 2027)
| 10.3%
| Revenue forecast in 2032
| USD 938.63 Billion
| Base year for estimation
| 2019
| Historical data
| 2016 - 2018
| Forecast period
| 2020 - 2027
| Quantitative units
| Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments covered
| Product type, application, end-users, region
| Regional scope
| North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
| Country scope
| U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
| Key companies profiled
| Bauder Limited, RedBuilt LLC, DuPont, Lafarge, Alumasc Group PLC, CertainTeed Corporation, PPG Industries, BASF SE, Forbo International SA, and BinderHolz GmbH
| Customization scope
| 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis
The leading players in the construction sustainable materials market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the construction sustainable materials market include:
Bauder Limited RedBuilt LLC DuPont Lafarge Alumasc Group PLC CertainTeed Corporation PPG Industries BASF SE Forbo International SA BinderHolz GmbH
Strategic Development
In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of Next Generation of StyrofoamTM Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design.
Key Highlights From The Report
In April 2020, PPG made an announcement about the signing of an agreement with Dow to expedite the acceptance of low-carbon technologies. The collaboration emphasizes on developments in anti-corrosion coating materials for steel to provide reduced GHG emissions by offering improved energy efficiency and decreasing the steel infrastructure high maintenance costs. There is a growing focus on smart buildings that deploy automated processes for building performance optimization by regulating operations comprising cooling, heating, ventilation, security, and lighting, among other systems. The growth of smart buildings will boost the demand for sustainable construction materials. The U.S. Green Building Council, in 2020, made an announcement for LEED Positive, setting improved sustainability measures than current standards. The initiative is intended to push the LEED sustainability measures to its thresholds in the certification program for the Living Building Challenge. Growing demand for rooftop solar panels is likely to drive construction sustainable materials market demand. The demand for energy-efficient glass in solar cells is owing to the offering of benefits such as reduced glass emissivity due to low e-coating and reduced U-factor. Europe held a significant construction sustainable materials market share in 2019 due to the growing deployment of green building regulations in several European nations.
Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sustainable materials market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Structural Interior Exterior Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Insulation Roofing Framing Interior Finishing Exterior Siding Others End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Residential Commercial Industrial Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA
