Pieridae To Hold Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the“Company”) (TSX: PEA) will release its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023, after markets close.



President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday November 9th, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer of conventional natural gas, NGLs, condensate and sulphur from the Canadian Foothills of Alberta and northeast British Columbia. Pieridae's vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society's energy security needs. Pieridae's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol“PEA”.