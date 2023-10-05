Seatgeek Taps Seattle-Based LT Partners To Jointly Scale Partner Marketing Via New Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LT Partners , a Seattle-based affiliate marketing agency, and New Engen company, announced that SeatGeek , the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, has chosen the agency as its strategic partner to drive new growth via partner marketing at scale.



LT Partners now partners with SeatGeek to drive incremental value through an entirely new platform, as they transform the program and migrate SeatGeek to Impact . Going forward, the strategic partners will implement full-funnel attribution insights through LT Partners' proprietary platform LIFT . Notably, modernized compensation models aligned with incrementality insights are a key part of this migration.

“We are incredibly excited to work with SeatGeek to innovate their partnerships program and team with them on the next stage of their growth journey,” said LT Partners Founder and CEO Lacie Thompson.“Our work together is notable because it proves the true value of each SeatGeek partner and allows us to help them incentivize those that are driving the greatest value for SeatGeek. We now will be able to implement a strategic compensation structure via Impact that moves away from the traditional last-click model.”

“From our perspective, this move is incredibly important, as it's always wise to have an agency run an audit on a partner marketing program,” said Chris Leyden, Director, Growth Marketing at SeatGeek.“The discovery period that preceded our launching this partnership has already proven invaluable to us and to our partners. So, the promise going forward is even greater. A lot of this has to do with the fact that we will be working via Impact and can serve the modern marketing mix more accurately than ever before with truly progressive compensation models, among other things.”

For more information about the LT Partners and SeatGeek partnership or to discuss transformational new models and solutions for partner marketing, please contact

About SeatGeek

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

About LT Partners

Founded in 2018 by CEO, Lacie Thompson, LT Partners is a leading digital marketing consulting agency that specializes in strategic partnerships and performance marketing. Services and solutions are designed to strategically scale any business with a digital presence. LT Partners works with an array of brands such as 1800Flowers, Cash App, Chico's, Credit Karma, Goldbelly, Soma, Universal Standard, and more. To see a full list of their client roster, you can find it at .

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency helping brands find breakthroughs to unlock and accelerate growth. Born digital, tech-forward, and performance-driven, we lean on a data-driven, agile approach to marketing strategy and content to help brands outpace their competitors and stay ahead of the ever-evolving digital ecosystem. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales, is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency and was also named to Inc.'s Best in Business 2022 list . New Engen recently joined forces with Acorn Influence and LT Partners – expanding their offerings to include influencer and partner marketing. Learn more at .

