Catechins Market Projected To Reach US$ 31.9 Million By The Year 2033 With A CAGR Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

Rising interest in dietary supplements and innovation in catechin-based oral care boost sales in the USA and Germany.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global catechins market is expected to develop significantly, with a value of US$ 18.5 million in 2023. A CAGR of 5.9% is predicted to be maintained by year 2033. Such consistent growth estimates indicate that the worldwide catechins market is on pace to achieve an astounding valuation of US$ 31.9 million by 2033.Catechin, a polyphenol primarily found in green tea leaves, is significantly impacted by the changing dynamics of the polyphenols market. Key drivers influencing this market include the escalating demand for functional foods and beverages and advancements in polyphenol extraction processes. Such factors play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the catechin market.Unlock the Power of Catechism Request a Sample Report to Explore the Booming Market Opportunities :Catechin has gained extensive usage in the functional food and beverage market, primarily due to consumers' growing inclination toward adopting a healthy lifestyle. The shift is thus driven by the desire to mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases and address concerns related to obesity.Functional beverages have experienced substantial growth as consumer perceptions regarding dietary habits evolve. Lifestyle changes, including longer working hours and increased health risks, have contributed to this transformation.Ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of sports through improved dietary and training regimens extend beyond professional athletes. The endeavors are expected to attract new customer segments, including recreational athletes and individuals focused on healthy lifestyles.The expansion in demographics creates opportunities for dietary supplement manufacturers to target professional athletes and a broad audience. Catechin consumption in functional beverages is likely to benefit from this trend.Green tea enjoys widespread consumption in countries such as China, Japan, India, and the United States. Green tea is increasingly recognized for its medicinal properties, high antioxidant content, and its potential to aid in weight management. Green tea also prevents and treats various health issues like cancer, arthritis, and heart diseases.The catechin market's trajectory is closely linked to the broader dynamics of the polyphenols market. The increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, driven by health-conscious consumers, plays a pivotal role in propelling catechin's growth.Key Takeaways from the Catechins Market Study:Based on end-use application, nutraceuticals are expected to dominate at a market share of 56.8% by 2033.Based on the source, the tea is likely to register a market share of 77% by 2033.The catechin market size expanded at 5.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.India is estimated to reach US$ 20.4 million and expand at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2033.Japan is anticipated to experience significant growth, with a current valuation of US$ 18 million and a projected value share of 3.2%.“Functional foods and beverages are becoming increasingly popular among consumers as they help to prevent various illnesses and disease and is considered one of the key drivers of the catechin market”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights. .Competitive Landscape of Catechins Market:The catechin industry consists of a consequential number of market players. Research and development are mainly used for the introduction of environment-friendly product lines from the core aspect of these manufacturers. In addition to this, other expansion strategies, inclusive of collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and exploration of regulatory approvals, are also relied upon.Key Companies ProfiledBotaniex Inc.Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Co., Ltd.Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd.Novanat Bioresource, Inc.Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech Co., Ltd.Taiyo Green Power WxeeArjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.BiosynthCarbosynth,Cayman Chemical CompanyINDOFINE Chemical Company Inc.Stay Ahead of the Catechin Market Trends Buy Now and Explore Innovative Developments and Strategies :Some of the new developments are-In April 2020, Botaniex, a prominent catechin manufacturer, innovated a decaffeination and extraction technique for catechin extraction, eliminating the need for ethyl acetate in the process.In September 2022, the tea sector, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the myriad benefits associated with incorporating green tea catechins into their diets has emerged as the dominant player in the catechin market. It secures a significant market share.Catechins Market by Category:By Type:Epigallocatechin (EGC)Epigallocatechin-3- Gallate (EGCG)OthersBy Source:TeaFruitsVegetablesOthersBy End-Use Application:NutraceuticalsBeveragesPharmaceuticalsMouth Rinsing AgentsOther ApplicationsBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaThe Middle East and AfricaAuthor by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on the Food and Beverage Market Domain:Food Additives Market : is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.44 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach US$ 4.62 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.Food and Beverages Additives Market : is expected to strike US$ 102.68 billion by 2032. The food and beverages additives market is being driven by the global growth of the food and beverage sector. Sales of food and beverages additives are increasing over the world owing to shifting population eating trends packaged food and beverage consumption.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube