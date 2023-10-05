Profit Launches, Introducing A New Era For Aspiring Profitable Traders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Profit

Rostislav Haliplii - Founder & CEO of Profit

Combining trading and gaming, Profit provides a top platform for financial research, trading education and risk-free profits.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Profit , previously known as Darqube, introduces a new approach to trading poised to revolutionize the industry. The pioneering fintech platform provides traders with a range of trading analytics, financial research, and education while introducing the innovative concept of gamification of trading. By blending the excitement of gaming with the lucrative world of trading, the innovative platform makes trading an enjoyable experience.

The shift to Profit is more than a name change. As emphasized by its name, Profit is dedicated to enabling its users to become profitable traders. With a vision to democratize financial technology for smarter investing, Profit caters to both novice day traders and seasoned financial professionals.

A standout feature of the platform is Playtrade - risk-free trading tournaments that simulate real-market conditions, allowing users to challenge their trading abilities, put their investment strategies to the test and compete with top traders for real cash rewards. Exclusively available on Profit, Playtrade introduces a fun, educational and fresh approach to trading.

Beyond that, Profit's Terminal stands out with its comprehensive suite of advanced, interactive charts and cutting-edge analytical tools. Additionally, the mobile application further heightens the user experience by ensuring real-time access to global financial markets, anytime, anywhere. Proprietary research, combined with the smart Messenger and more smart tools solidify Profit as a must-have platform for traders everywhere.

Financial professionals can also benefit from Profit's diverse business solutions, such as HTML5 Widgets and Data API offering real-time, historical, and fundamental data across multiple market segments. More state-of-the-art solutions include Trading Signals, advanced financial Charts, and a range of Advertising offerings for brokers.

Rostislav Haliplii, Founder & CEO of Profit, said:“At Profit, we're pioneering a global first in the trading industry. Our platform uniquely and seamlessly combines cutting-edge finance technology, gaming excitement, and unmatched profit opportunities. We're driven to make trading accessible, engaging, and rewarding, and invite everyone to join us on this exhilarating journey."

Profit operates with a pricing philosophy that encourages users to explore its vast offerings. Beginning with the 100% Free Rookie plan, users can, when they're ready, upgrade to premium Pro or Guru subscriptions to unlock a greater breadth of cutting-edge features and maximize their trading potential.

Profit was first introduced in 2020 under the brand name Darqube. Reflecting the company's evolution and commitment to its users, the shift to Profit symbolizes a leap towards a future where trading profits are both achievable and enjoyable. As the platform grows and expands its offerings, the new name-Profit with its core mission: building the go-to, all-in-one app where every trader, regardless of experience, can Learn, Play, Profit.

Iliana Deligiorgi - Marketing Manager

Profit



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other