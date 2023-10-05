AGC Georgia Partners With Duffey Southeast, Inc. To Host Skills Challenge For High School Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students to compete in a variety of construction trades at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds

- AGC Georgia CEO Mike DunhamROME, GA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with Duffey Southeast, Inc. to host construction students from high schools in 14 local counties for the Northwest Georgia Skills Challenge. The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds (69 Church Street, NW).This Skills Challenge is one of eight regional events held throughout Georgia that will host over 2,300 students from nearly 100 schools. Competitions held at the Northwest Georgia Skills Challenge are: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, team build and welding.“As one of the host contractors, we are proud to partner with the local industry and AGC Georgia to promote careers in construction while developing our future workforce,” said Dan Baker, CEO of Duffey Southeast, Inc.With over 100 students participating in the Northwest Georgia Skills Challenge, nearly hundred additional students will observe in hopes of competing in the future. These students will also benefit from conversations with construction industry professionals who host interactive activities for students to become more familiar with specific construction trades.“Skills Challenges allow high school students enrolled in construction programs an opportunity to showcase their trade talents in a 'game day' atmosphere,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said.“For some competitors, this event is a 'Friday Night Lights' experience with the opportunity to receive job offers from participating industry representatives. Each year, we are proud to partner with amazing member contracting firms to showcase rewarding construction career opportunities to student competitors and observers.”Students from construction programs in the following counties are invited to compete in the Northwest Georgia Skills Challenge: Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.Students who are members of SkillsUSA Georgia and compete in carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing and welding at this event are eligible to earn a bid to the State Leadership and Skills Competition (SLSC) that will be held in February 2024.For more information about Skills Challenges, please visit .

AMY W PARRISH

Rhythm Communications, LLC

+1 404-310-6559



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram