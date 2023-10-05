Introducing Sunset Ridge At Black Creek: An Exclusive Enclave By A. Perry Homes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kent DeReus, CEOCHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A. Perry Homes is proud to announce the unveiling of Sunset Ridge at Black Creek, an exclusive enclave nestled amidst serene, wooded lots within the award-winning Black Creek community.This remarkable development offers 36 spacious homesites, just a mere 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Chattanooga. Sunset Ridge is a testament to A. Perry Homes' commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the land, providing homeowners with the opportunity to connect with nature while enjoying the perfect blend of urban convenience and tranquility.Sunset Ridge allows residents to choose from expertly curated plans or collaborate in designing the home of their dreams, turning a lifetime of aspirations into reality.At A. Perry Homes, we are the architects, builders, and designers of choice for families who believe in turning their dream homes into a reality. With over 25 years of experience, our nationally respected design-build firm is led by architects who have consistently delivered some of the most desirable homes in the country. From the initial assessment of your needs to a lifetime of care for your home, we handle every detail to ensure a truly customexperience.Our fully custom design process allows us to transform our clients' visions into luxurious, tangible homes. We listen to the wants and needs, helping design a home that suits the individual's lifestyle, tastes, and traditions. The result is an exciting journey that begins with a dream and ends with a dream home for families who choose our award-winning firm.Contact UsFor more information about Sunset Ridge at Black Creek and A. Perry Homes, please visit APerryHomesTN .A. Perry Homes is a renowned design-build firm specializing in crafting custom luxury homes for discerning clients. With a team of experienced architects and builders, A. Perry Homes has created some of the country's most coveted residences for over 25 years.

