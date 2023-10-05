Celebration Health And Wellness' Aesthetics Division Announces New Spa Coordinator

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Celebration Health & Wellness Announces New Spa Coordinator Angelina Ginel.

Angelina Ginel, Spa Coordinator

A Central- Florida native with a personal connection to Celebration Health & Wellness Companies, Ginel looks to elevate the new Aesthetics division, providing the highest quality of care and ensuring patients feel valued and respected. After graduating from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Ginel's passion for understanding and connecting to patients' emotions on a deeper level opened the door for an exceptional customer service experience.

"I am so grateful to have learned a deeper understanding of how closely psychology and aesthetics are intertwined, as both fields explore human perceptions, emotions, and preferences and are essential for providing effective customer support. Combining my knowledge in Psychology, customer service, and passion for aesthetics has been an absolute dream come true. Above all, I am dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and ensuring that my patients feel valued and respected every step of the way." Angelina Ginel

Age is inevitable, and our bodies and skin are constant reminders that help shape that mold. Celebration Health & Wellness Aesthetics provides treatments and solutions for anti-aging, women's wellness, skin complexion, clarity concerns, and more. "We are changing the narrative from anti-aging to pro-aging, giving women the space to feel confident in their own skin and bodies.", said David A. Marcantel, MD, FACOG.

He continued, "The results we are seeing are incredibly exciting, and I could not be more thrilled to have Angelina as our Spa Coordinator to ensure that all our patients receive top-notch patient care.". To learn more about Celebration Health & Wellness Aesthetics or schedule a consultation,

contact Angelina at 407-566-2255 or

[email protected] .

