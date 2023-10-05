VCU Announces Guaranteed University Admission Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Commonwealth University today announced a guaranteed university admission program for first-year freshman applicants who are among the top 10% of their high school graduating class or have a high school GPA of 3.5 or above. This is the first universitywide program of its kind among Virginia's R1 universities and is open to any qualifying student nationwide.

“The guaranteed university admission program will easily connect top-performing high school graduates with a nationally ranked major research university that is committed to excellence, access, impact and innovation,” said Hernan Bucheli, Ed.D., interim vice president for Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Succes .“And this program will have a positive impact on Virginia's economy because we know that our talented graduates are career ready and a majority stay here in Virginia.”

To participate in the program, a graduating high school student will apply through the Common App and submit their high school transcript. No additional paperwork is necessary to be considered for the program. Enrollment at VCU requires students to complete additional requirements.

“The benefit to qualifying students is an admissions process without the stress that comes with uncertainty in the college selection process,” Bucheli said.

While qualified first-year freshman applicants are eligible for guaranteed university admission, some programs, such as arts and engineering, have major-specific requirements.

Existing guaranteed admission agreements with the Virginia Community College System and other two-year colleges are already in place to serve transfer students.

Interested first-year freshman applicants may find out more about guaranteed university admission by visiting vcu/apply-to-vcu/undergraduate/first-year/guaranteed-university-admission/ or by contacting the Office of Admissions at or (804) 828-1222.

About VCU and VCU Health

Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research university with national and international rankings in sponsored research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 28,000 students in 244 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities. Forty-one of the programs are unique in Virginia, many of them crossing the disciplines of VCU's 12 schools and three colleges. The VCU Health brand represents the VCU health sciences academic programs, the VCU Massey Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Tappahannock Hospital, Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and MCV Physicians. The clinical enterprise includes a collaboration with Sheltering Arms Institute for physical rehabilitation services. For more, please visit vcu and vcuhealth .