Nova Tech Enterprises Inc. (NTEI) Announced Today Major Step Executing The Company's New Business Plan

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Tech Enterprises, Inc, (OTCPK: NTEI) announced today that the company is in the process of scaling operations and expanding its distribution. NTEI has added key positions to its management team and is adding the infrastructure for producing the new AK VIP (Aluminum bottle Alkaline Water).

The assets of NTEI include a proprietary natural process for manufacturing a stable high pH (9-10)/alkaline water that in taste tests have shown to be well received by consumers and will be available under the brand name AlkaKrispTM.

NTEI President Alexander Hazan stated,“It has taken several months since having new management to fully assess the status of the company and determine the best way to implement our new plan. With this step we begin on a road with huge opportunities. The alkaline or high pH water market is massive and growing every day. While most alkaline waters do not taste very good, and they lose their alkalinity very quickly. AlkaKrispTM is best known for its excellent taste and for the stable alkaline levels of high PH 9-10. We are about to scale operations as we add distribution partners to our network. Our goal is to be accessible to aid in servicing those that are interested in better healthy living and balanced lifestyle".

About Nova Tech Enterprises Inc., (OTCPK: NTEI)

NTEI is a Natural Alkaline Beverage and Purification Systems Company. The Company is developing and marketing functional beverages including High PH alkaline water. The alkaline water and filters offered by the company are best known for its flavor, purity, and stability. Additional functional beverages are designed to increase focus and improve concentration with more on the way. NTEI is an operating company engaged in beverage distribution. Such operations include manufacture, domestic distribution, and international export of beverages, including alkaline water and all natural herbal drinks. Visit our website at: Nova Tech Enterprises, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words“may”,“would”,“will”,“expect”,“estimate”,“can”,“believe”,“potential”, and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.

