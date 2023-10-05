Antibiotics Market Size, Share, Scope, Trends And Overview For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive analysis of the antibiotics market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the antibiotics market is expected to reach $60.20 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.43%.

The growth of the antibiotics market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for antibiotics. Key players in the industry include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, and Sanofi SA.

Trending Antibiotics Market Trend

One of the key trends in the antibiotics market is the approval of new products. Major companies in the market are receiving regulatory approvals for their novel antibiotic formulations.

Antibiotics Market Segments

.By Drug Class: Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Aminoglycosides, Tetracycline, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolones, Sulfonamides, Other Classes

.By Spectrum Of Activity: Broad-spectrum Antibiotic, Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

.By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Routes

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

.By Application: Skin Infections, Respiratory Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Septicemia, Ear Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Other Applications

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antibiotics play a critical role in the treatment of various infections caused by bacteria. They work by either killing bacteria or inhibiting their growth, aiding the body's immune system in eliminating the infection. The antibiotics market continues to evolve as new products receive approvals and address the growing demand for effective treatments against bacterial infections.

Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The antibiotics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

