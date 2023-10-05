Chip Resistor Market Size Is Expected To Grow $1,567.2 Million By 2028 | Registering A CAGR Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chip Resistor Market

David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Chip Resistor Market by Type,and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.

The chip resistor market size accounted for $999.4 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,567.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Chip resistors are the ICs of compact size and are used to control the current in an electronic products and devices. Chip resistors have the characteristics of limiting DC or AC current. The major types of chip resistors include thick film, thin film, and others. Chip resistor is widely used in automotive & transport, consumer electronics, industrial, IT & telecommunication applications.

The thick film chip resistors are widely used in electrical and electronics devices because of its accuracy and efficient performance. Chip resistor limits overflowing of current in a device and product. Thin film resistors are majorly used in applications that require low noise, high accuracy, and stability.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the chip resistor industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, chip resistor market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the chip resistor industry include:

⦁ROHM Semiconductor

⦁Bourns Inc.

⦁TE Connectivity

⦁Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

⦁CTS Corporation

⦁Panasonic Corporation

⦁Samsung Electro-Mechanics

⦁Yageo Corporation

⦁AVX Corporation

⦁SUSUMU Co. Ltd.

Factors such as rise in digitalization and increase in use of consumer electronic products drive the chip resistor market growth. Recent innovations such as high definition equipment and eco-friendly electronic products have increased the demand for chip resistors in the market. In addition, increase in demand for consumer electronic products and high end products or devices in the developed countries are expected to drive the growth of the market. Further, technological advancement in healthcare sector and increase in application in automotive & transportation are estimated to contribute toward the growth of the chip resistor market share.

Market players are striving to gain maximum opportunities from the developing chip resistor market by planning their strategies meticulously. Strategic partnership, collaboration, and product launches are some of the prominent strategies adopted by key market players in the chip resistor market. Adoption of chip resistors in consumer electronics, industrial, IT & telecommunication, and other sectors and products, increase in awareness among masses about the benefits of using and installing chip resistors in devices, and their effectiveness drive the growth of the chip resistor market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global chip resistor market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall chip resistor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The present chip resistor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the sensor market share of key vendors.

⦁The report includes the market trends and the chip resistor market share of key vendors.

