Breast Pumps Market: Projected CAGR Of 4.3% From 2022-2032, Valued At US$ 2.5 Billion X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The breast pumps market is expected to witness a steady growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032. By 2022, the global breast pumps market is estimated to achieve a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion, and is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2032.

The global breast pumps market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by a combination of increasing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding and the rising number of working mothers. Breast pumps have become an essential tool for mothers, enabling them to maintain their professional commitments while ensuring the well-being of their infants. The market is characterized by a diverse range of products, including manual and electric breast pumps, each catering to the unique needs of mothers.

The market's growth is also attributed to the expanding scope of breastfeeding initiatives and supportive government policies worldwide. Manufacturers are focusing on developing technologically advanced and user-friendly breast pumps, contributing to the market's dynamism.

Market Opportunity:

The breast pumps market presents substantial opportunities for growth, driven by several factors. The increasing prevalence of nuclear families and the rising number of women joining the workforce have created a robust demand for breast pumps. Additionally, the growing awareness of the importance of breastfeeding and the emphasis on infant nutrition provide a fertile ground for market expansion.

Innovations in breast pump technology, such as smart and connected devices that enable real-time monitoring and data tracking, represent a significant opportunity for market players. Furthermore, the untapped potential in emerging markets offers avenues for growth as these regions witness a surge in awareness and disposable income.

Market Challenges:

Despite the optimistic outlook, the breast pumps market faces challenges that necessitate strategic consideration. One such challenge is the high cost associated with advanced breast pump models, limiting their accessibility for some demographic segments. Cultural stigmas and societal norms related to breastfeeding and the use of breast pumps also pose challenges, requiring comprehensive educational initiatives.

Additionally, the competition from alternative feeding solutions and the concerns regarding the quality and safety of breast pump materials remain prominent challenges. Market players need to address these issues to ensure sustained growth and market penetration.

Key Players:













Medela LLC





Pigeon Group





Koninklijke Philips N.V





Ameda Inc.





Ardo Medical AG





Evenflo Feeding Inc. Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Jahwa Co. Ltd.)

Competitive Landscape:

The leading players in the market are placing a strong emphasis on research and development in order to enhance their product offerings. For example, electric breast pumps have been criticized for their heavy weight and noise, but manufacturers are continuously incorporating modern technologies to create lighter and quieter pumps. With an increase in per capita healthcare spending, manufacturers are also prioritizing advertising their products.

Renowned manufacturers are implementing sustainable technology and optimization strategies to cater to a wide range of customers. Additionally, their primary marketing strategy revolves around their expertise in planning, developing, and delivering the best solutions. These manufacturers also aim to expand their product distribution into developing and low-income countries.

In November 2020, both Aeroflow and Medela, prominent breast pump manufacturers, introduced their innovative at-home breastfeeding and mom's makeover solutions for pump rooms in the United States. Similarly, in September 2020, Willow, a breast pump manufacturer, launched wearable breast pumps for women. The company also generated a significant revenue of US$55 million and intends to invest it in further product line developments.

Segmentation of Breast Pumps Industry Research





















By Technology:









Electric Breast Pumps











Single Electric









Double Electric







Manual Breast Pumps







By Product Type:









Closed System







Open System







By End User:









Homecare Settings







Healthcare Settings







By Region:









North America









Latin America









Europe









East Asia









South Asia & ASEAN









Oceania MEA

