PITTCO COMPLETES ADDITIONAL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN MEDIAMARK FACTORING

Pittco Direct Investments II, LP, the direct investing arm of Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), completed an additional equity investment in MediaMark Factoring
("MediaMark").
MediaMark is a Tennessee-based specialty finance company that provides receivables liquidity to the media industry and construction development
firms.
"We are proud to deepen our partnership with Pat and team as MediaMark continues to deliver innovative financial solutions in its target markets," said Henry Guy, Pittco Chief Investment Officer.
ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC
Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in
Memphis,
Tennessee.
Media Contact:
Pittco Management, LLC
[email protected]
901-685-5455
