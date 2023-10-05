AAA Test Lab Launches New Website

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALM BAY, Fla.

, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of hard work, we are excited to announce the launch of our new website! The goal of this website is to provide our customers and visitors alike an easy and convenient way to learn more about our products and services.

"A new website was overdue" said Matt McIntosh, the CEO of AAA Test Lab. "This website has a host of new features for our customers and end market segments. It represents the renewed business philosophy we share and reflects the core values and beliefs of each of our employees."

About AAA Test Lab

AAA Test Lab is the world's leading electronic laboratory service provider.

Our mission is to provide our customers with an unrivaled and complete supply chain solutions' experience with the highest quality parts and services.

Media Contact:

Kory Kline

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AAA Test Labs