Forge Nano Supports Women In Clean Energy With She's In Power Mentorship Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano is proud to announce its involvement with She's in Power, a mentorship program aimed at growing and inspiring the next generation of female clean energy leaders. As a leading provider of advanced technology, Forge Nano is committed to promoting gender diversity and supporting initiatives that empower women in science and technology.



Forge Nano's very own Dr. Barbara Hughes, Vice President of Energy Storage, serves as a board member of She's in Power. With growing recognition in the energy sector, Dr. Hughes is setting the bar for cultivating and nurturing young talent and helping women develop the skills and knowledge to succeed in the industry.

“We are honored to be a part of She's in Power and to support female clean energy leadership,” said James Trevey, CTO of Forge Nano.“We believe that a diverse workforce is crucial to true innovation and achieving our company mission of creating sustainable energy solutions. Dr. Hughes is an outstanding role model and we are thrilled that she has chosen to lead by example to enable gender equality throughout our organization and the wider industry.”

She's in Power offers hands-on mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and training sessions, designed to help women gain the skills, knowledge, and connections needed to succeed in the fast-moving world of clean energy. With Forge Nano's support, the organization aims to inspire and empower the next generation of female leaders in the industry.

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is a fast-growing specialty chemical developer and product commercialization partner. Forge Nano commercialized Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology for powders and has become the uncontested leader in materials science innovation and commercialization using ALD. The commercial-scale ALD technology, called Atomic ArmorTM, is being implemented around the world and in Li-ion batteries [at giga-scale] is being used for improving product performance and reducing process costs for battery materials. Forge Nano is dedicated to development of a robust and resilient North American supply chain for Li-ion batteries and is using Atomic Armor to provide differentiation on cost, performance, safety, and sustainability. For more information, visit

About She's in Power

She's in Power is a Colorado based non-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in the clean energy field through mentorship and real-world, working experience. The She's in Power hands-on mentorship program is designed to inspire and ignite the next generation of women in the field by leaning into our core values of Awareness, Access, Visibility and Experience. SIP endeavors to create a more sustainable community today and develop the diverse clean energy workforce of tomorrow. For more information or to be the spark that powers our future, visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





She's in Power - Summer SPARK - Jodi She's in Power intern Jodi working in the Battery Lab at Forge Nano