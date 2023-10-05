Cold Chain Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 72,830 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold chain packaging market size is projected to reach around USD 52,710 million by 2029, according to Precedence Research. North America led the global market with the largest market share of 38% in 2022.



Cold chain packaging encompasses a comprehensive system aimed at guaranteeing that merchandise is appropriately packaged and transported while preserving a steady temperature range from production origin to ultimate delivery point. This system comprises various components and materials engineered to insulate and shield goods from temperature variances, safeguarding their quality and viability throughout the cold chain process. Opting for the appropriate cold chain packaging collaborator can streamline and demystify temperature-regulated shipping operations.

In today's globalized world, where geographical distances have become less significant, it's crucial to acknowledge that physical separation still plays a vital role. The further apart regions are, the higher the risk of freight damage during the intricate transportation processes. Some products may suffer from shocks, while others are sensitive to temperature fluctuations. Maintaining lower temperatures is essential to mitigate quality degradation, particularly for perishable items like food, which undergo chemical reactions over time. Efficient shipment movement requires careful coordination, and any delays can result in adverse consequences, especially for perishable cargo. Businesses in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food increasingly rely on the cold chain logistics system to safeguard goods from damage or compromise throughout this journey.

The cold chain pertains to the controlled transportation of temperature-sensitive commodities along a supply chain, employing specialized thermal and refrigeration packaging methodologies coupled with meticulous logistical orchestration to safeguard the integrity of these consignments. Diverse modes of conveyance are deployed for the transportation of cold chain products, encompassing refrigerated trucks and railcars, reefers, refrigerated cargo vessels, and airfreight services.

The cold chain combines scientific principles, technological infrastructure, and procedural protocols. It operates as a science by necessitating an in-depth comprehension of the chemical and biological mechanisms associated with perishable items. Functioning as a technology, it hinges on applying physical resources to maintain optimal temperature conditions throughout the supply chain. As a process, it demands the execution of a sequence of tasks encompassing preparation, storage, transportation, and continuous monitoring of temperature-sensitive products. The fundamental constituents of a cold chain encompass:

The cold chain comprises several integral facets. Primarily, it entails deploying advanced cooling systems to regulate the temperature of commodities, emphasizing foodstuffs and ensuring they are maintained at the optimal level for processing, storage, and transportation. Furthermore, cold storage facilities are pivotal in furnishing a controlled environment for goods over protracted intervals. This encompasses latency periods before conveyance to distant markets, residence at an intermediary nexus for processing and distribution, or proximate location to the market for expeditious dissemination. Additionally, the availability of a dedicated fleet for cold transport is imperative. These conveyances are outfitted to sustain unwavering temperature and humidity conditions, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the products throughout transit. Lastly, within the confines of the cold chain, there is a focal point on establishing facilities geared towards processing and metamorphosing goods, all while adhering to exacting sanitary standards. This encompasses the intricacies of consolidating and deconsolidating loads, boxes, entailing crates, and pallets in readiness for distribution.

From an economic development perspective, the cold chain is pivotal in enabling many developing economies to actively participate in the global market for perishable products, both producers and consumers. The increase in income levels is closely associated with a greater inclination to consume items like fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat products. As income rises, dietary preferences evolve, increasing demand for fresh fruits and premium food items such as meat and fish. Individuals with higher socioeconomic status consume larger quantities of vegetables and fruits, especially in their new forms, and explore a wider variety of these products. Consumers with greater purchasing power have increasingly become interested in healthy eating habits. Consequently, producers and retailers have responded by offering a diverse selection of exotic fresh fruits from various parts of the world to cater to these evolving consumer preferences.

Temperature control and monitoring have become integral components of modern logistics, ensuring the safety and quality of products during transportation. Major players in the cold chain packaging market are actively investing in developing new and efficient products to address the challenges and complexities associated with cold chain logistics. Efficient cold chain packaging reduces incidental losses and preserves product quality, thereby enhancing profit margins. The demand for cold chain packaging in the food processing industry is poised to drive substantial growth in the cold chain market in the foreseeable future. Factors such as a growing population, rising disposable incomes, and evolving consumer lifestyles are prominent drivers of cold chain packaging adoption across various applications. Changing consumer preferences have led to a surge in demand for packaged, processed, and ready-to-eat food products, including dairy, seafood, meat, frozen fruits, and vegetables, necessitating efficient cold-chain packaging for storage and transportation. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements in food packaging are significantly contributing to market expansion on a global scale.

Revolutionizing the Food and Beverages Industry: A Growth Spur

Cold chain packaging solutions are indispensable in the food and beverage sector, guaranteeing optimal temperature control throughout the logistics chain. This ensures that perishable goods maintain their quality and safety standards from production to consumption. Amidst the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the food and beverage industry demonstrated remarkable resilience. While other sectors experienced downturns in demand, this industry not only weathered the storm but also experienced growth in numerous countries.

This resilience can be attributed to several key factors:



Consumer priorities shifted towards essential goods, including food and beverages, leading to sustained demand.

The industry swiftly adapted to new health and safety regulations, implementing stringent measures to safeguard employees and consumers. E-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels saw a significant surge, prompting the industry to reevaluate and enhance its distribution strategies.



The food and beverage sector businesses recognized the critical importance of robust cold chain packaging solutions. Investments in advanced refrigeration technologies, insulated packaging, and temperature-monitoring systems became paramount to meet the escalating demand while upholding product quality. Collaborations with logistics partners also played a crucial role, ensuring a seamless and efficient supply chain.

The food and beverage industry remains focused on further strengthening its cold chain capabilities. This entails continuous innovation in packaging materials, refrigeration technologies, and distribution processes. Additionally, fostering strategic partnerships with suppliers, distributors, and technology providers will be pivotal in ensuring a resilient and agile supply chain that can adapt to future challenges. In essence, the cold chain packaging sector has emerged as an integral pillar supporting the growth and sustainability of the food and beverage industry.

Regional Resilience: Cold Chain Packaging in Focus

The cold chain packaging market exhibits distinct regional dynamics, reflecting the diverse demands of each market. In 2022, North America maintained its position at the forefront of the cold chain packaging market, comprising approximately 38% of the total revenue share. This reaffirms the region's substantial influence in the global cold chain packaging industry for that year. In North America, a well-established infrastructure is driven by the mature pharmaceutical and food industries, with the United States leading the way due to stringent regulatory standards and advanced logistics networks. Recent trends indicate a significant uptake in technological advancements, including IoT-enabled solutions for real-time temperature monitoring. Additionally, there's a notable shift towards sustainable practices, with a surge in adopting eco-friendly packaging materials.

Moving to Europe, the region benefits from a robust cold chain industry, particularly in countries like Germany, France, and the UK, which contribute significantly to the market. The pharmaceutical sector remains dominant, driven by increasing demand for temperature-sensitive medications and biopharmaceuticals. Noteworthy trends include optimizing last-mile delivery through advanced packaging solutions and efficient logistics networks.

Asia-Pacific is a pivotal growth region spurred by the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and food industries, particularly in emerging economies like China and India. An e-commerce boom is driving demand for advanced cold chain solutions, ensuring secure delivery to end consumers. Government initiatives in regulatory frameworks and incentives are further propelling the region's cold chain infrastructure development.

In Latin America, there is immense potential for cold chain expansion, driven by the export of agricultural produce and pharmaceuticals. The region is witnessing a surge in cross-border trade of perishable goods, necessitating reliable cold chain packaging solutions. Additionally, public and private investments are channeled towards enhancing cold chain logistics infrastructure.

A steady rise in demand for cold chain services is noted in the Middle East and Africa, primarily due to the expanding pharmaceutical and food sectors. Investments in state-of-the-art temperature-controlled warehouses are rising to meet the growing need for storage and distribution of perishable goods. Local players are gaining traction by offering specialized cold chain solutions tailored to the unique demands of the region.

In conclusion, the global cold chain packaging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Understanding the distinct regional dynamics and aligning strategies with recent trends is crucial for businesses looking to seize opportunities within this burgeoning sector.

Advancing Cold Chain Packaging: A Focus on Insulating Materials

Insulating materials are the unsung heroes of the cold chain packaging market, playing a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of temperature-sensitive products during transportation and storage. This sector witnessed significant developments and trends driven by the growing demand for cold chain solutions in various industries. Provide valuable insights into insulating materials in the cold chain packaging market, highlighting key industry trends.

Insulating materials, such as expanded polystyrene (EPS), polyurethane (PU) foam, and vacuum insulated panels (VIPs), have emerged as critical components in cold chain packaging. These materials act as thermal barriers, preventing heat transfer and maintaining temperature-controlled environments. Their importance became more pronounced as the global demand for perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines continued to rise. The COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, fueled the need for reliable cold chain solutions, pushing insulating materials into the spotlight.



Advanced Thermal Performance: insulating materials saw remarkable advancements in thermal performance. Manufacturers focused on enhancing the insulation's R-value, which measures its resistance to heat transfer. This led to the development of insulating materials with higher R-values, ensuring more efficient temperature maintenance throughout the supply chain.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Solutions: Sustainability became a central theme in the cold chain packaging market, and insulating materials were no exception. The industry witnessed a surge in demand for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional insulation. This trend pushed manufacturers to innovate and introduce biodegradable, recyclable, and environmentally friendly insulating materials, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Customization and Tailored Solutions: To meet the diverse needs of various industries, insulating material providers increasingly offer customization options. Businesses sought tailored solutions that matched their specific temperature control requirements, allowing for more efficient and cost-effective cold chain processes.

Integration of Smart Technologies: The integration of smart technologies, such as IoT-enabled sensors and data loggers, within insulating materials gained traction. These technologies provided real-time temperature monitoring and data analytics, ensuring greater transparency and control over the cold chain, thus reducing the risk of temperature excursions and product spoilage.

Shift Towards Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIPs): Vacuum-insulated panels gained prominence due to their exceptional thermal insulation properties. VIPs are ultra-thin and lightweight, making them ideal for applications where space and weight constraints are critical, such as pharmaceutical transportation and aerospace. Their adoption continued to rise, especially in industries with stringent temperature requirements.

Supply Chain Resilience: The disruptions caused by the pandemic prompted businesses to focus on supply chain resilience. This led to increased stockpiling of insulating materials to ensure the availability of critical components in times of supply chain disruptions or unexpected spikes in demand. Global Expansion: Insulating material providers expanded their global reach recently, establishing manufacturing facilities and distribution networks in key regions to better serve local markets. This expansion aimed to reduce lead times, transportation costs, and carbon footprints, all while meeting the growing global demand for cold chain solutions.



Insulating materials in the cold chain packaging market experienced transformative trends driven by the need for temperature-sensitive product protection, sustainability, and technological advancements. The market shifted towards more advanced, sustainable, and customizable solutions underpinned by smart technologies and focusing on supply chain resilience. These trends are expected to continue shaping the cold chain packaging industry in the coming years as businesses strive to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of temperature-sensitive goods while minimizing their environmental impact. As the cold chain sector evolves, staying attuned to these trends will be crucial for industry players seeking to innovate and remain competitive in a dynamic global landscape.

Impact of COVID-19

Taking into account every nation, all segments of society, and every stage in the supply chain, global food waste amounts to a staggering 1.3 billion metric tons annually, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The impact of this immense loss was exacerbated in 2020 by the upheaval in the food distribution model brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This disruption further strained an already critical issue, emphasizing the urgency for comprehensive solutions to mitigate food waste on a global scale.

In Europe, North America, and various other regions characterized by well-established but niche-specific cold chain systems, the sudden pivot in consumer behaviour from food service to retail necessitated a heightened level of adaptability. As meal preparation shifted back to private residences, notable losses were incurred. For instance, the National Restaurant Association projected potential job reductions of up to 7 million in 2020. This paradigm shift in consumer preferences and its subsequent economic repercussions underscored the criticality of a robust and flexible cold chain infrastructure capable of effectively accommodating dynamic market shifts.

The relief plan conceived by the US Produce Industry Group has meticulously quantified a substantial downturn within a concise five-day interval. This decline encompasses a reduction of approximately 100 million restaurant meals, 30 million school lunches, and 15 million school breakfasts. The holistic supply chain within the fresh produce industry is presently grappling with the aftermath of this sudden and complete cessation, leading to the discontinuation of an estimated 40% of all produce consumption in the United States. This difficulty has spurred the industry to undertake a comprehensive review of its operational protocols and institute robust contingency measures, thus fortifying its resilience against future disruptions of a similar nature.

Given the surge in e-commerce activity, there is a projected uptick in sales for insulated packaging, particularly in minor e-commerce and food delivery formats, encompassing meal kits and other perishable food and beverage items. With various packages containing fresh and frozen goods necessitating effective insulation, the shift in consumer behaviour induced by the pandemic has resulted in packages being left outdoors for extended durations. This underscores the importance of reliable and efficient insulation solutions within the packaging industry.

The CDC, for example, has emphasized the criticality of secure food delivery practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this initiative, it has advocated for the public to opt for products featuring insulated packaging and materials, including dry ice or frozen gel packs, to maintain the cold chain integrity of perishable items during transportation. This measure is pivotal in ensuring the safety and quality of food items delivered to consumers' doorsteps.

In life sciences, global cold chain logistics expenditures surpassed USD 14 billion, tasked with safeguarding products valued at approximately USD 291 billion. This underscores the substantial investment required to ensure the integrity and viability of valuable goods within this sector.

As per the World Health Organization's assessments, nearly 50% of all vaccines worldwide are lost annually due to inadequate temperature control and logistical shortcomings in maintaining end-to-end cold chains. This high spoilage rate suggests that up to a billion COVID-19 vaccines could be squandered if not handled precisely. Consequently, this underscores the imperative for expanding and advancing cold chain packaging solutions to ensure the efficacy and availability of vital vaccines.

With specific COVID-19 vaccines mandating storage at temperatures as extreme as -70°C during transit, the supply chain strategically aligns itself to meet this formidable challenge. This strategic adjustment entails the widespread implementation of advanced cold chain packaging solutions, catalysing an upsurge in demand within the market under examination.

Softbox, a leading global provider of passive temperature control packaging solutions, has played a pivotal role in facilitating Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts. They achieved this by engineering a state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled, and reusable parcel shipper tailored specifically for ultra-low temperature requirements. This innovative Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) shipper is reputedly adept at sustaining the mandated temperature range of COVID-19 vaccines, spanning from -90°C to -60°C, for a minimum of ten days during transit.

Moreover, in January 2021, Cold Chain Technologies introduced its COVID-19 Solutions portfolio, specifically engineered to maintain requisite temperatures for the secure transportation and storage of COVID-19 vaccines. This comprehensive suite encompasses the EcoFlex line of containers tailored for vaccine transport at -20°C alongside conditioned phase-change refrigerants that facilitate the consistent preservation of storage temperatures within the 2-8°C range. This combined offering represents a dependable array of solutions essential in upholding temperature integrity throughout the entirety of the process.

Due to the disruptions induced by the pandemic, numerous governments are prioritizing establishing domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

In addition to the pharmaceutical sector, the food industry has observed an escalation in the demand for cold chain packaging owing to the pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis precipitated a notable surge in consumer interest in frozen food products. According to a study commissioned by the German Frozen Food Institute, one-third of surveyed households reported an upswing in the consumption of frozen goods, with a preference for items such as vegetables/herbs, followed by fish and pizza. Notably, adult consumers underscored an augmented reliance on frozen products during lockdowns, attributing this inclination to their extended shelf life. This conspicuous shift in consumer behaviour towards frozen foods has consequently spurred the industry's demand for cold chain packaging.

Analysing the Cold Chain Packaging Market: A Comparative Landscape Perspective

The cold chain packaging market presents a dynamic landscape characterized by diverse players ranging from established industry giants to innovative niche providers. Industry leaders, such as Sonoco Products Company, Amcor plc, and Sealed Air Corporation, dominate the market with their extensive global reach and comprehensive product portfolios. These companies have a strong presence in multiple regions, leveraging their vast network of distribution channels and advanced technology offerings. They are known for their ability to provide end-to-end cold chain solutions that cater to a broad spectrum of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and healthcare.

In contrast, a burgeoning segment of specialized cold chain packaging providers has emerged, offering niche solutions tailored to specific industry requirements. Companies like Pelican BioThermal and Softbox Systems have distinguished themselves by focusing on highly specialized temperature-sensitive applications. They excel in producing advanced, often customized, packaging solutions that address the unique challenges faced by industries such as biopharmaceuticals and aerospace. These niche players are characterized by their skill and ability to swiftly adapt to evolving industry demands, carving out a niche within the broader cold chain packaging market.

Additionally, a notable trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly cold chain solutions has given rise to a new breed of packaging providers. Companies like TemperPack and Ecovative Design have gained prominence by developing innovative, environmentally conscious packaging materials. They are at the forefront of creating biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable insulating materials, aligning with the increasing emphasis on sustainability in the cold chain industry. These eco-friendly alternatives are gaining traction among businesses seeking to reduce their environmental footprint while ensuring the integrity of their temperature-sensitive products.

Furthermore, regional players are also significantly impacting the cold chain packaging landscape. These companies often possess in-depth knowledge of local markets and regulations, allowing them to offer specialized solutions tailored to specific regional needs. While they may have a more limited global reach compared to industry giants, their expertise and localized presence make them invaluable partners for businesses operating in specific geographic areas.

In conclusion, the cold chain packaging market is characterized by a diverse and evolving landscape, with established industry leaders, specialized niche providers, sustainability-focused innovators, and regional experts, each contributing their unique strengths. This diversity offers businesses various options when selecting cold chain partners, enabling them to choose providers that align with their specific industry, regional, and sustainability requirements. As the market continues to evolve, collaboration and innovation among these players will be vital in driving advancements in cold chain packaging technology and ensuring the safe and efficient transport of temperature-sensitive goods.

Major key players in the cold chain packaging market include: Cascades Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Creopack, Cryopak A TCP Company, Intelsius, Pelican Products, Inc., Softbox, Sofrigam, Sonoco ThermoSafs, va-Q-tec

Recent Developments:



In August 2023, Ranpak Holdings Corp., a prominent global leader in environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, unveiled the RecyCold climalinerTM solution. This cutting-edge, exceptionally efficient thermal liner is engineered to address Cold Chain shipping demands across a diverse spectrum of end markets worldwide.

In April 2023, Cytiva, through its forward-thinking "Designing in Sustainability Strategy," is spearheading an inventive recyclable packaging alternative to replace polystyrene. Collaborating with TemperPack, a leading provider of cold chain packaging, Cytiva has developed new liners using sustainable materials such as paper and corn starch. These liners have demonstrated their effectiveness in maintaining the necessary low temperatures within shipping boxes while notably reducing the volume of waste that Cytiva's customers dispose of in landfills. In January 2022, Catalent, a preeminent industry leader in empowering biopharmaceutical, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimize the development, launch, and supply of advanced patient treatments across diverse modalities, announced a significant augmentation of its cold chain packaging capabilities at its Philadelphia facility. This expansion is in response to the escalating demand for the distribution of biological drugs and state-of-the-art cell and gene therapies. The facility has integrated seven additional temperature-controlled processing suites, expanding the packing area by 20,000 square feet. These suites can operate seamlessly in refrigerated and frozen environments, ensuring precise alignment with the unique requirements of the medications being processed.



Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product



Insulated Container and Boxes





Large



Medium



Small



X-Small

Petite

Cold Packs

Crates





Dairy



Pharmaceutical



Fisheries

Horticulture

Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers Labels

By Material



Insulating Materials





Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)



Polyurethane rigid foam (PUR)



Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP)



Cryogenic Tanks

Others

Refrigerants





Fluorocarbons



Hydrocarbon Inorganics

By Application



Dairy Products





Milk



Butter



Cheese

Ice Cream

Fruit and Pulp Concentrates

Fish, Seafood, and Meat

Processed Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectioneries

Pharmaceuticals





Vaccines

Blood Banking Others

By Packaging Format



Reusable Packaging Disposable Packaging

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



