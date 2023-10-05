Agricultural Pheromones Market Size Worth USD 16,286.35 Million By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural pheromones market is projected to be worth USD 16,286.35 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for increased crop production. The worldwide population is witnessing a rise of about 240,000 individuals per day and is anticipated to reach nearly 9.6 billion by the year 2050.

This trend is causative of a growing demand for agricultural production, especially food crops across the globe. Also, food demand is anticipated to increase between 59.0% to 98.0% by the year 2050. The demand can be catered by improving existing agricultural land productivity by applying agricultural pheromones to prevent crop damage. The adverse effect of conventional pesticides on the environment, human health, and organisms has resulted in the rapid adoption of integrated pest control (IPC) approaches. The application of pheromones is an effective substitute for agricultural pest control. Besides, the deployment of pheromone traps decrease the perils to human health and lessens living environment destruction.



Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 2,550.0 million CAGR (2020 - 2027) 15.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 16,286.35 million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2020 - 2027 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Millions, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application mode, function, crop type, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the agricultural pheromones market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the agricultural pheromones market include:



Koppert Biological Systems

Suterra LLC

Pherobank BV

Certis Europe BV

Isagro Group

Biobest Group NV

BASF SE

Bio Controle

ISCA Technologies Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Strategic Development

In October 2019, CABI entered into a collaboration with Koppert Biological Systems for sustainable agricultural practice to combat the tomato leafminer. The partnership is intended to make sustainable biological controls accessible to invasive weeds and pests in developing and underdeveloped nations.

Key Highlights From The Report



In November 2019, Suterra made an announcement about the introduction of an innovative aerosol pheromone, CheckMate® Puffer® NOW AceTM, for Navel Orangeworm (NOW) control in pistachios, almonds, figs, and walnuts, among others.

The use of agriculture pheromones is primarily used in moth control as moths are accountable for a majority of damage caused to the cereal crops and fruit plants.

Pheromone-based devices observe high demand due to the immense benefit in pest control in nearly all forms of agriculture, comprising vineyards, perennial orchards, fiber crops, and vegetables.

A few benefits of deploying pheromone comprise its relatively low toxicity and high specificity for insect species. Sex pheromones target a specific insect species or strains, thereby contributing to a larger share of agricultural pheromones. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to observe the fastest growth rate in the period 2020-2027 due to a rise in supportive government policies to encourage sustainable agricultural practice and integrated pest control (IPC).

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural pheromones market on the basis of product type, application mode, function, crop type, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Sex Pheromones



Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Traps



Sprayers

Dispensers

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Mating Disruption



Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Field Crops



Orchard Crops



Vegetables

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

