The Bourbon Reserve Unveils Groundbreaking Whiskey Equity Investment Trusts (Weits)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We offer unparalleled access and transparency to the Bourbon market, making it possible to own Bourbon from the day of distillation through maturation.

- Andrew NewbyTOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Bourbon Reserve is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Whiskey Equity Investment Trusts (WEITs). These exclusive investment opportunities offer unparalleled access to the rapidly growing Bourbon market, providing investors with a unique asset class that matures with time.With two distinct structures-set term and evergreen-the company aims to democratize investment in premium spirits while offering a secure and profitable avenue for growth. The Nighthawk WEIT is a three-year, $2 million Bourbon fund purchasing more than 1,100 barrels of high-rye bourbon. Cardinal WEIT, on the other hand, is a $5 million fund comprised of almost 3,000 barrels and aims for an annualized return of more than 20% over a 10-year period.Andrew Newby, Co-founder and CEO of The Bourbon Reserve, commented: "We are incredibly excited to offer this unprecedented level of access to the Bourbon market. The WEIT structures provide an attractive, multi-faceted investment opportunity in a booming industry. Our goal is to offer a unique blend of technology, industry expertise, and market accessibility that empowers our investors to diversify their portfolios in a meaningful way."Each WEIT has its own unique investment strategy, backed by extensive market research and expertise in the field of whiskey production and sales. The Bourbon Reserve has combined technology and spirits expertise to make it possible for investors to track their investments from the day of distillation through maturation, thereby adding an additional layer of transparency and engagement.About The Bourbon ReserveThe Bourbon Reserve is a pioneer in the premium spirits market, offering investors and aficionados alike a unique opportunity to invest in a rapidly growing asset class. Utilizing advanced technology and deep market insights, The Bourbon Reserve aims to democratize the whiskey investment market while offering a high level of transparency, access, and potential for returns.

