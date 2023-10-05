(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inspira Holding Strengthens Customer Service and Support In Response to Global Expansion

Leading CUG travel loyalty provider is introducing dedicated call centers in South Carolina and Mexico, further enhancing its customer support capabilities

- Eivind Steffensen, Chief Operating Officer at InspiraCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel loyalty provider, Inspira Holding has announced a significant expansion of its customer service and support infrastructure. With a business philosophy deeply rooted in collaboration and tailored solutions, Inspira is dedicated to providing its partners and customers with an unrivaled experience, setting the stage for future growth and innovation.In response to the evolving needs of the industry, Inspira Holding has strategically bolstered its global presence. The company has recently expanded its customer service teams across multiple locations, including the United States, Asia, Mexico, and Spain. It has also opened customer service offices in South Carolina and Mexico, to further enhance its customer support capabilities and growth.The company has recently expanded its team across multiple locations, including the United States, Asia, Mexico, and Spain. In addition to its established call center operations in the Philippines, Inspira is introducing dedicated call centers in South Carolina and Mexico, further enhancing its customer support capabilities.At the core of this expansion is Inspira's commitment to delivering bespoke solutions that are far from "one-size-fits-all." The company recognizes that each partner and customer is unique, and as such, it is prepared to go the extra mile to customize its services to meet their individual needs. This approach is designed to foster strong partnerships and build unwavering loyalty.One of the key highlights of this enhanced customer service initiative is the user-friendly platform that Inspira offers. Users can expect to find comprehensive guidance at every step of their journey, complete with informative and engaging video tutorials that simplify the booking process. Whether it is navigating the platform or making the most of various features, Inspira ensures that users are empowered to make informed choices effortlessly.In addition to this, Inspira provides 24/7 support from a team of dedicated customer service experts. This support is offered in multiple languages, catering to a diverse global clientele and ensuring that assistance is always available when it is needed most."At Inspira, we are not just another travel loyalty company; we are your trusted partner in travel solutions," said Eivind Steffensen, Chief Operating Officer of Inspira Holding. "As we experience exponential growth as a company and to cater to our future expansion, our expanded customer service and support capabilities reflect our steadfast dedication to our partners and customers. We believe that travel should be a seamless, enriching experience for all, and we are here to make that a reality."As Inspira Holding continues to grow and evolve, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service and support.About Inspira HoldingInspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million end users.Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.For more information:

