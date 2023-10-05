Adfinitas Health Announces The Addition Of New Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stephanie StewartHANOVER, MARYLAND, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Adfinitas Health, a Maryland-based provider of acute and post-acute clinical care, today announced the addition of a new chief human resources officer (CHRO) to the team. Stephanie Stewart, formerly of American Physician Partners (APP) and Ascension Health brings to Adfinitas 20+ years of demonstrated success in both startup private equity based and non-profit national healthcare. In past roles, she was a key business partner to senior leadership focused on defining and executing vision and strategy objectives that developed growth while creating a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence.“Stephanie understands the hospital medicine space,” said Doug Mitchell, chief executive officer of Adfinitas.“Her vision for actively engaging our providers through initiatives like on-site community team building, setting leadership expectations, developing leadership skill sets, and eliciting regular provider feedback will not only help Adfinitas deliver better outcomes to our client facilities but will give our providers a much better and rewarding workplace experience.”The growth experienced at Adfinitas requires a senior leader in this role to support recruiting efforts and cultural continuity as the organization's footprint expands.“I am excited to join Adfinitas Health and contribute to its ongoing success,” said Stewart.“I am passionate about creating an environment where employees can thrive and where their skills and contributions are recognized and valued. I look forward to working with the talented team here at Adfinitas to further elevate our workplace culture and support the company's strategic vision.”About Adfinitas HealthAdfinitas Health is a trusted provider of compassionate clinical care across the entire continuum from acute to post-acute. We deliver innovative, customizable services and value-based, collaborative care to our partners with an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. Adfinitas transforms patient care with fully engaged clinicians who become integral members of site-based teams, leading the clinical, administrative, and operational components of patient care. Founded in 2007 by board-certified physicians, Adfinitas Health partners works with more than 65 hospitals and post-acute facilities across the US. We effectively recruit and employ highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers who provide expertise, leadership, and advisory support to improve clinical care, quality, and operations. Adfinitas Health also provides industry leading training programs for advanced practice providers supporting strong retention and clinical performance. For more information, please visit

