Advisecx Announces Sean Erickson As CEO

- Don PeppersGRAND JUNCTION, CO, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AdviseCX , a strategic advisory partner that helps leading brands transform their customer experience (CX), announced the appointment of Sean Erickson as its chief executive officer.Erickson brings more than 30 years of experience in the customer engagement industry to AdviseCX. He has held senior leadership positions in a variety of CX-focused roles and companies including MCI, Dell, Cloud 10, Sitel, and Eventus, and most recently as global head of Engage for TTEC, an international CX technology and services company.“We are thrilled to welcome Sean to the team at AdviseCX,” said Tom Silzell, founder and president of AdviseCX.“He brings a unique blend of Fortune 50 success with significant start-up experience too, which creates huge advantages for our clients. Sean is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the contact center industry and the latest CX trends, and is truly the ideal person to lead our company into its next phase of growth.”Erickson is known as a passionate leader in the CX industry, and he believes that it is essential for businesses to create exceptional customer experiences in order to succeed. He is also committed to helping AdviseCX become the leading CX advisory firm in the world.“I am excited about helping AdviseCX achieve its full potential,” said Erickson.“I'm confident that we can make a significant impact on the CX industry and help businesses create exceptional customer experiences that drive business results.”Don Peppers, a CRM consultant and author of the best-selling book, The One to One Future, has high expectations with Erickson at the helm of the company.“I've known Sean for a long time, and I think this is a smart move for both him and AdviseCX. It's a win-win partnership that, without a doubt, will result in real progress and innovation for our industry,” Peppers said.Erickson received his college degree from Wichita State University. As a widely respected veteran in the CX industry, he's been interviewed by many publications including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times and has been quoted as an industry expert in several books.AdviseCX is a strategic advisory partner that helps leading brands transform their customer experience (CX). They offer a wide range of services, including BPO partner placement, CX consulting, managed services, and talent acquisition services.AdviseCX is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, and has a team of experienced professionals with thought leadership within the contact center and CX industry. With a vast network of domestic and international partners and solution providers, they are committed to helping their clients create exceptional customer experiences that drive measurable business results.# # #If you would like to learn more about AdviceCX, please visit our website at advisecx or contact Tom Silzell.

