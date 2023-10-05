Alliance, BLKHLTH® And Cottonelle® Partner To Drive Progress In Health Equity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colorectal Cancer Partnership Addresses Barriers to Screening and Prevention among Black Americans

- Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer AllianceWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to colorectal cancer, is reinforcing its commitment to health equity through a partnership with Cottonelle® and BLKHLTH®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the impact of racism on Black healthcare. On a mission to ensure everyone, everywhere has access to adequate down there care, the three organizations are working together to support colorectal cancer prevention for Black Americans through education, in-kind donations for screening, and financial support for colonoscopies. This partnership has three pillars to help end this disease - screen, care, and cure - that aim to help save lives through prevention, spread awareness about screenings by the age of 45, and provide funding to support colorectal cancer research.As the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined, colorectal cancer disproportionately affects Black Americans, who are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with the disease and 35% more likely to die from it.* With early detection, the disease has a greater than 90% survival rate.** These facts and the recent lowering of the minimum screening age to 45 from 50, underscore the urgency to spread awareness and action among the Black community."This is a preventable cancer,” says Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.“We must break down barriers to screening that contribute to the disproportionate incidence and mortality rates among the Black community."BLKHLTH® will engage ambassador organizations in key markets including Atlanta, Detroit, and Nashville to help amplify the messages around the risks for colorectal cancer within the Black community and aid in the distribution of complimentary screening kits in those areas. Individuals can also seek help from the Alliance, the leading national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. If consumers receive a positive test or are limited in their healthcare resources due to racism, they can call the helpline at (877) 422-2030 and mention the organizations for financial assistance and if needed, a free colonoscopy."BLKHLTH is grateful to Cottonelle and the Alliance for their dedication to reducing the impact of colorectal cancer in Black communities," says Matthew McCurdy, Co-founder and Executive Director of BLKHLTH®.“This is life-saving work, and we appreciate having committed partners.”Joining the mission is simple, with several ways to get involved:●Visit ccalliance/screening-prevention/BLKHLTH-Cottonelle to understand the warning signs of colorectal cancer and complete the online form to request a complimentary screening test (while supplies last)●Find a care provider or learn more about the financial assistance fund in partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance by calling the helpline at (877) 422-2030●Join the conversation and tag your loved ones to challenge them to get screened. Tag/follow @BLKHLTH, @Cottonelle, and @colorectalcanceralliance and use #GoodDownThereTo learn more, please visit ccalliance/screening-prevention/BLKHLTH-Cottonelle .About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. We advocate for prevention, magnify support, and accelerate research to end this disease. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance is the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.About BLKHLTHBLKHLTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage the public and health professionals on the impact of racism on Black health-then equip them to do something about it. This is done through workshops and trainings, community health events, and digital media. Its vision is a world where racism and other intersecting forms of oppression do not determine a person's ability to achieve optimal health. Learn more about BLKHLTH at BLKHLTH or follow the conversation on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.About Kimberly-ClarkKimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.**

Emily Blasi

Colorectal Cancer Alliance

+1 202-971-9964

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok