LED Grow Lights Market Size Is Estimated To Attain $12.32 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 28.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LED Grow Lights Market

- David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the LED Grow Lights Market by Wattage, Spectrum, Installation Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global LED grow lights market size was valued at $1.28 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



LED grow lights are energy-efficient lights used by indoor and greenhouse farmers. They offer extensive customization and control to account for transition from solar radiation to artificial light in the growth process of plants. Many growers gain benefits of LED lights to help scale plant production due to their full light spectrum capabilities, low heat wastage and maintenance, and extended lifespan. Moreover, LED grow lights fixture offer high quality spectral accuracy and optimized beam spreads that is advantageous for growers.

Some of the major drivers of the LED grow lights industry are benefits offered by it such as high controllability, higher efficiency, and rise in adoption of vertical farming. These factors are estimated to propel the LED grow lights market growth rapidly during the forecast period. However, high initial investments and lack of standardization act as major barriers for the market growth. Furthermore, legalization of cannabis is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:



Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the LED grow lights industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, LED grow lights market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the LED grow lights industry include:

⦁Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

⦁Bridgelux Inc. (U.S.)

⦁CreeLED Inc. (U.S.)

⦁EVERLIGHT Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

⦁Heliospectra AB (Sweden)

⦁Lumigrow Inc. (U.S.)

⦁OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

⦁Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

⦁Savant Systems Inc. (U.S.)

⦁Signify Holding (Netherlands)

Region wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global LED grow lights market analysis. Rapid increase in urban agriculture, such as vertical farming, green houses, and growth chambers fuel demand for LED grow lights in the region. Countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and China are the major sources of demand for LED grow lights in the region and are estimated to stay the same in the future.

The low power (<100 W) segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020, owing to surge in demand for LED grow lights in the horticulture sector. The narrow segment have prominent share in the market in 2020, owing to significant demand for certain plants that require narrow spectrum bandwidth. By installation type, the new installation segment contributed for the maximum market share in 2020, owing to rise in awareness among population regarding benefits of LEDs for indoor plants. In addition, the commercial greenhouse segment had a significant market share in 2020, owing to huge demand for nutritive foods.

Inquiry Before Buying:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the LED grow lights market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall LED grow lights market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current LED grow lights market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

⦁The report includes the LED grow lights market share of key vendors and market trends.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn