VPN is excited to announce the acquisition of the prestigious University domain by The Real World, in a blockbuster deal closed in September, 2023. This landmark acquisition marks a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to revolutionizing higher online education and expanding its global reach.

The Real World

University is a premium domain with a unique and powerful history. In 2020, VPN sold the domain to a company in California for a reported seven figure sum to a long-time domain investor and Internet Entrepreneur, Syed Hussaini from Vancouver, Canada.



Syed is the CEO of GrowthAhead , and is a successful digital marketer who believes in the value and return domains offer the brightest visionaries. The domain was later sold to the Real World in September, 2023 for an undisclosed, but record-breaking amount.



"Congratulations to Syed and The Real World Team. What an incredible deal and positive experience. It is excellent to see other entrepreneurs continue to elevate their already successful brands with premium, category-defining domain names. Another incredible stealth domain acquisition

success,"

said Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN.

The Real World, who currently has over 200,000 members, is a forward-thinking institution dedicated to delivering practical, life-focused education to learners worldwide. With a commitment to reimagining traditional education, The Real World empowers students to bridge the gap between academia and the professional world.

"The acquisition of University is a testament to our commitment to providing real-world education that prepares students for success in not only their careers, but their life as well," said a spokesperson for The Real World. "This acquisition is a strategic move that will enhance our online presence and make our educational offerings more accessible to learners worldwide."

Over the years, The Real World has witnessed numerous success stories of its students who have gone on to excel their lifestyle, financial earnings and career prospects. The Real World takes pride in nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and empowering its students to achieve their professional aspirations.

"Working on this deal with The Real World Team and Michael Gargiulo has been a privilege. Their teams have been extremely professional and diligent, as you would expect from highly successful individuals with their vision. It is very exciting to see them incorporate this incredible domain into their business. I wish The Real World the very best of luck with their plans," former University owner Syed Hussaini commented.

As part of this exciting announcement, The Real World hints at something even bigger on the horizon. While specific details are yet to be unveiled, the university promises an upcoming development that will further redefine the landscape of online education and create even more opportunities for its students.

With the acquisition of premium domain name University, The Real World is poised to continue its mission of providing quality education for the real world. Stay tuned for more updates as The Real World prepares to unveil its groundbreaking initiative, and visionary learning platforms set to shape the future of online learning.

More About The Real World: The Real World is a leading online education institution committed to providing students with career-focused education and practical skills. Through innovative programs, immersive learning experiences, and strategic industry partnerships, The Real World prepares students for success in their chosen fields. With a mission to bridge the gap between academia and the professional world, The Real World empowers learners to thrive in today's competitive job market.

Syed Hussaini: Syed is a long-time digital marketer who believes in the value domains offer the brightest visionaries. After acquiring his first premium domain in 2003, he began to understand the exponential value a powerful URL like University offers.

More About

VPN/Domains :

Recognized as one of the top premium domain brokers in the world, VPN has helped countless entrepreneurs, brands, celebrities, and investors protect themselves online. With an exclusive understanding of the Internet and luxury exact-match domains, VPN defines itself on paying for the $1 million category-defining domain name it operates within the $100 billion VPN market, showing other visionaries what is possible.

