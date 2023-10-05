Global Kidney Disease Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2023" is an all-encompassing information source. It forecasts a 6.6% CAGR, reaching $128.15 billion by 2027.

Kidney disease market grows due to rising cases. North America leads in market share. Key players: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Merck, AbbVie, Bayer, Novartis, Sanofi.

Kidney Disease Market Segments

.By Treatment: Medication, Dialysis, Surgery, Other Treatments

.By Indication: Acute Kidney Injury, Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease, Other Indication

.By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

.By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global kidney disease market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kidney diseases encompass conditions impacting kidney function and structure. These organs filter waste, regulate electrolytes, and produce blood pressure and red blood cell hormones.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Kidney Disease Market Trends And Strategies

4. Kidney Disease Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Kidney Disease Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

