Contemporary Lifestyle Brand Armen Living's Original Designs Are Driving Demands And Winning Awards

Armen Living is hosting a“This is Living - Fall Fiesta” on Sunday, October 15 at 11am in their expansive High Point Showroom.

Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings .

Armen Living's New Monaco Dining Table wil transform your dining room and impress your holiday guests with its eye-catching and modern design.

Armen Living will launch more than 300 + new collections in 2024 that include 30 new dining sets, with additional dining chairs and barstools.

Armen Living was recently awarded 2023 Director's Choice by the ADEX Awards for their Cayman Collection.

Armen Living's strategic growth has continued to gain momentum since it focused on creating its own product designs.

- Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen LivingVALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is detailing how the urge to create original designs has led to exciting growth opportunities and several award nominations.Partially driven by the demands from their custom design clients, consisting of their Top 100 Retailer customers, Big Box Store clientele and their work with Contract & Hospitality Firms Armen Living's strategic product development has continued to gain momentum since early 2019 and has led to their becoming nationally known as a leader in fashionable and affordable furniture for a variety of trade clients."The success Armen Living has experienced by creating our own designs has helped to add fuel and creativity to our design team, who has become more innovative in their product designs.' Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared, 'This has also helped to grow our container business, which has led to an increase in our annual sales and our company by being able to invest in larger showrooms. These showroom expansions have allowed us to feature even more new introductions at market and provide us with more space to host our customers and to meet new buyers.”Recently being nominated in the 3rd annual Home Accents Today Reader Rankings for Best Outdoor Supplier, as well as winning 2023 Director's Choice by the ADEX Awards for Best Outdoor Living Set for their Cayman 4 Piece Black Aluminum Outdoor Seating, Lee Honigsfeld, Armen Living's VP of Sales & Marketing commented,“I couldn't be more thrilled with how our product teams original designs are being received and how our custom design division has grown over the last 5 years. Not only has designing our products in-house helped to set our brand apart but is helping us to expand our business all across the country, and has led to increased brand awareness with some exciting award nominations.”Armen Living's design team shared“On behalf of our entire product team we are ecstatic with how our brand's strategies have continued to interest our customers and to attract new buyers as we shifted away from buying off-the-rack pieces. This shift has further helped our brand to elevate our creativity and to successfully launch 100's of new original designs each quarter.” Armen Living's product team attributes one of their company's biggest growth factors to the expansion of their outdoor division which now consists of 70% of their collections being designed in-house with new products being launched each Spring and Fall at High Point Market.To welcome market buyers Armen Living is hosting a“This is Living - Fall Fiesta” on Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in IHFC Building, 7th floor, Hamilton Wing, Space H-721 (201 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC). This event's hospitality will feature a fun Fiesta theme with catered delights, a dessert bar, and mimosas. RSVP to attend on Eventbrite .At Fall High Point Market (October 14-18, 2023) Armen Living will launch more than 300 + new collections in 2024 that include 30 new dining sets and will display some of the new Dining Sets at the High Point Market. With a variety of fashion-forward contemporary designs that feature exquisite stone or wood tops and stunning wood or metal table bases. Their new dining chair collections will offer new innovative textiles with high-performance fabrics and some fun colorful weave options, paired with a wide selection of metal finishes. New introductions will also include a wide selection of bar tables, barstools, and bar chairs, which now cover more than 500 total SKUs to choose from in their bar category. Armen Living's Fall introductions will feature a new outdoor collection and showcase several of their award-winning outdoor sets which totals more than 300 Outdoor SKUs for dining, bar, living, occasional, and lounge furniture, alongside a handful of stylishly modern planters and fun outdoor bar accessories.National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, commented,“We are excited to welcome guests to Fall Market and to show clients the expansion of our dining and bar divisions. These are two of our best-selling categories and offer a wide variety of modern, contemporary to traditional design styles. It is paramount for our design and trade customers to be able to see, touch, and feel each of our newest collections and to experience firsthand the larger assortment of our affordable luxury products we showcase at markets.” Reb added that market buyers who are interested in checking out their new line are Welcome to Request a Market Appointment and ask about their Free Sample Program for New Dealers.Armen Living added in January 2024 their company is expanding on both the East and the West Coasts. Opening a permanent showroom at AmericasMart, during Atlanta Market (January 16-22, 2024) on Casual Floor, B1, 6-A2. Armen Living is also tripling the size of its Las Vegas Market showroom for the upcoming winter market (January 28 - February 1, 2024) by moving into space B762. This newly remodeled space will become their largest flagship showroom on the West Coast and offers a stylishly modern layout. The new design in Building B at Andmore's World Market Center will showcase 100's of collections and highlight their full product assortment including, living, dining, bedroom, and office, as well as providing more room to host events during bi-annual markets.About Armen LivingStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices.“Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won't find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living's production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving###

