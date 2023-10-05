Copper Wire And Cable Market Size Is Expected To Garner $267.17 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 6.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Copper Wire and Cable Market by Type, Voltage and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global copper wire and cable market was valued at $156.11 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $267.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Copper wire and cable are extensively being used in electric wiring since the invention of electromagnets. It acts as a conductor in electric wiring. In addition, these wires and cables find extensive use in power generation, power transmission, power distribution, telecommunication, electronic circuitry, and in many other electrical equipment.

Insulated Copper wires are widely used for wiring owing to many advantages such as highest electrical conductivity among the commercial metals except silver, strength, formability, ease of joining, high thermal conductivity, and resistance to corrosion.

The global copper wire and cable industry is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased demand for electricity and robust investments in building construction mainly drives the copper wire and cable market growth.

In addition, the development of smart grids along with the upsurge in investments in smart upgrading of the power transmission and distribution systems boost the demand for copper wire and cable. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials are projected to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the copper wire and cable industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, copper wire and cable market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the copper wire and cable industry include:

⦁Aviva Metals (NBM Metals)

⦁Belden Inc.

⦁CommScope Holding Company Inc.

⦁Elcowire Group AB (Liljedahl Group AB)

⦁Hitachi Metals Ltd.

⦁Nexans S.A.

⦁Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) CO. LTD.

⦁Schneider Electric SE

⦁Tatung Co. Ltd.

⦁Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co. Ltd.

The copper wire and cable market is competitive and comprises a number of regional and global vendors competing based on factors such as cost of hardware; reliability; efficiency; and cost of the product and support services. Vendors operating in the market are developing advanced copper wire and cable solutions to improve the marketing strategies of enterprises, owing to the competition.

For instance, in September 2019, Spectra7 Microsystems Inc., a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets and the Telecommunication Systems business unit of Leoni's Wire and Cables Solution Division demonstrated new CRX Consortium Active Copper Cable technology at the China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) 2019.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global copper wire and cable market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall copper wire and cable market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current copper wire and cable market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the copper wire and cable market share of key vendors.

⦁The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

