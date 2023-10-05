Automotive Tubeless Tires Market Expected To Reach $819.45 Billion By 2032 With A 7.6% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global automotive tubeless tires market is valued at US$ 366.09 billion and is expected to rise 7.0% year on year to US$ 393.91 billion in 2022. Furthermore, growth is predicted to accelerate at a stunning 7.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 819.45 billion.

Tubeless tires create an airtight seal between the wheel's rim and the tire itself, eliminating the need for an inner tube. These tires are constructed using a combination of a steel belt and resilient rubber, which is then pressurized with high-pressure air. This design not only enhances reliability and safety but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency in vehicles. Consequently, the popularity of tubeless tires has surged significantly in recent years.

Automotive Tubeless Tires Market Opportunities

The automotive tubeless tires market presents a plethora of opportunities for both manufacturers and consumers. One significant opportunity arises from the increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness. Tubeless tires, compared to their traditional counterparts, offer reduced rolling resistance and improved fuel efficiency, contributing to lower carbon emissions. As governments worldwide implement stricter emissions regulations, the demand for eco-friendly tubeless tires is poised to surge.

Furthermore, the automotive industry's growing focus on electric vehicles (EVs) offers a promising avenue for tubeless tire manufacturers. EVs demand specialized tires due to their unique weight distribution and performance requirements. This niche market segment creates opportunities for innovation and customization in the tubeless tire industry.

Automotive Tubeless Tires Market Growth

The growth prospects of the automotive tubeless tires market are robust, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the rising global automobile production and sales contribute significantly to the market's expansion. As more vehicles roll off production lines, the demand for tubeless tires continues to rise. Additionally, consumer preference for safety and enhanced driving performance fuels the adoption of tubeless tires, which are less prone to sudden deflation.

Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reports significant growth in the Automotive Tubeless Tires market with a 3.5% value CAGR from 2017 to 2021. The surge in two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales has been a key driver. Continued growth is anticipated due to increasing demand for tire replacements and low rolling resistance tires. The expansion of the automotive tire market is further propelled by rising vehicle ownership, demand for high-performance vehicles, and investments in research and development for premium, efficient tires. Moreover, the popularity of electric vehicles is leading to customized lightweight tire production. Collaborations with online retail services, such as CEAT Tyres partnering with TyresnMore, are enhancing customer reach and service quality.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin North America Inc.

The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Madras Rubber Factory Limited

Apollo Tyres Ltd

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

Continental AG

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co.

The U.S. automotive tubeless tires market is set to grow at a 7.5% CAGR until 2032, driven by increasing electric vehicle sales, advanced autonomous vehicle development, taxation policy changes, and a consumer shift toward safer, more durable tires. Rising automotive production, especially of pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles, will further boost growth. Additionally, investments in green tire development and the demand for rethread tires are contributing to increased sales. The market is highly competitive, with leading players employing strategies like collaborations and mergers with automobile manufacturers to enhance revenue generation.

Automotive Tubeless Tires Market Notable Developments

The automotive tubeless tires market is witnessing noteworthy developments that are reshaping the industry landscape. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of consumers and the automotive sector. One notable development is the integration of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) into tubeless tires. TPMS technology enhances safety by providing real-time tire pressure data to drivers, reducing the risk of accidents caused by underinflated tires.

Additionally, the use of advanced materials and construction techniques is leading to the development of lighter yet more durable tubeless tires. These innovations not only improve vehicle performance but also contribute to fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the Automotive Tubeless Tires Industry, major players are capitalizing on the growing demand for tubeless tires across various applications. They are expanding their reach through collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions with vendors of different sizes. Two noteworthy developments include:



In October 2021, Apollo Tyres introduced a new range of Vredestein tires in India, targeting luxury automobiles and high-performance bikes. This launch is aimed at establishing a strong presence in the luxury car tire segment. In June 2021, Michelin unveiled its MICHELIN Primacy 4ST tires in India. These tires offer exceptional wet grip due to an innovative tread pattern with increased grooves for better water evacuation. The Silent Rib Technology enhances ride comfort and reduces air pumping noise while the tire rolls.

The automotive tubeless tires market is on a growth trajectory driven by factors such as environmental concerns, the transition to electric vehicles, and safety-conscious consumers. Opportunities for sustainable and specialized tubeless tires are emerging, while the aftermarket segment remains a significant growth driver. As demand continues to rise, supply trends are shaped by innovation and customization efforts by manufacturers. Notable developments, including TPMS integration and advanced tire materials, are paving the way for a safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly future in the automotive tubeless tires market.

