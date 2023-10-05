Cell Impact Receives SEK 22.0 Million Order From Plug Power

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cell Impact has received an order worth SEK 22.0 million from world-leading fuel cell and electrolysis supplier Plug Power Inc. for production of flow plates and supply of related products for delivery during the first half of 2024.
KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cell Impact is very excited to have received this order from Plug Power for continuous production of flow plates and other supplies over the coming year. This means that Cell Impact is continuing to support the growth of a world leader in the fuel cell and electrolysis industry and contributing toward reducing carbon emissions," said
Pär Teike, Cell Impact's CEO.
"I appreciate the strong collaboration between the Cell Impact and Plug Power's supply chain as we are growing Plug Power's fuel cell business. We look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation within the dual sourcing structure including our Rochester Innovation Center and Cell Impact," said Brandon Snyder, SVP Supply Chain, Plug Power.
About Cell Impact
Cell
Impact
AB
(publ)
is
a
global
supplier
of
advanced
flow
plates
to
fuel
cell
and
electrolyzer manufacturers.
The
company
has
developed
and
patented
a
unique
method
for
high velocity forming, Cell
Impact
FormingTM
which
is
significantly
more
scalable
and
cost-efficient
compared to
conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.
The
Cell
Impact
share
is
listed
on
Nasdaq
First
North
Growth
Market
and
FNCA Sweden
AB
is
the company's Certified Advisor (CA).
Cell Impact AB
Logo -
SOURCE Cell Impact AB
