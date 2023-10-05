Cell Impact Receives SEK 22.0 Million Order From Plug Power

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cell Impact has received an order worth SEK 22.0 million from world-leading fuel cell and electrolysis supplier Plug Power Inc. for production of flow plates and supply of related products for delivery during the first half of 2024.

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cell Impact is very excited to have received this order from Plug Power for continuous production of flow plates and other supplies over the coming year. This means that Cell Impact is continuing to support the growth of a world leader in the fuel cell and electrolysis industry and contributing toward reducing carbon emissions," said

Pär Teike, Cell Impact's CEO.

"I appreciate the strong collaboration between the Cell Impact and Plug Power's supply chain as we are growing Plug Power's fuel cell business. We look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation within the dual sourcing structure including our Rochester Innovation Center and Cell Impact," said Brandon Snyder, SVP Supply Chain, Plug Power.

About Cell Impact

Cell

Impact

AB

(publ)

is

a

global

supplier

of

advanced

flow

plates

to

fuel

cell

and

electrolyzer manufacturers.

The

company

has

developed

and

patented

a

unique

method

for

high velocity forming, Cell

Impact

FormingTM

which

is

significantly

more

scalable

and

cost-efficient

compared to

conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The

Cell

Impact

share

is

listed

on

Nasdaq

First

North

Growth

Market

and

FNCA Sweden

AB

is

the company's Certified Advisor (CA).



Cell Impact AB



