Automatic Weapons Market To Reach USD 11.78 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automatic Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 11.78 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Higher advancement in the land warefare systems, growing requirement of creating breakthorughs in the existing combat platforms and the interconnected warfare models, and rising emphasis upon the automatic machine guns are some of the factors leveraging a huge demand in the market.

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 6.36 Billion CAGR (2020 - 2027) 4.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 11.78 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2020 - 2027 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Units, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, End Users, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The market for Automatic Weapons Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Automatic Weapons Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:



Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.

Freedom Group

Orbital ATK

Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc.

American Outdoor Brand Corporation

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics Corporation

Beretta S.p.A. Raytheon Company

Strategic Development

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced their acquisition of a light weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition the company entered in the light weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other Automatic Weapons.

Further key findings from the report suggest



In August 2020, Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli (OFT), India launched indigenous weapon named Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun (SRCG). A dedicated testing facility & assembly was also formed at the same place for manufacturing the weapons.

The military & law enforcement land-based bodies have been the highest contributor to this market. The military exhibits a higher count of usage of the automatic weapons, and their growing investment in the troops and setting up of newer taskforce battalions for special operations have helped in the market growth largely. The Land sub-segment in the Component segment had 68.6% market share in the year 2019. North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & special taskforce budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the firearm industry is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Automatic Rifle



Machine Gun



Light Machine Gun (LMG)



Medium Machine Gun (MMG)



Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)



Automatic Launchers



Grenade launcher



Mortar Launcher



Missile Launcher



Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Land



Battle Tanks



Armored Fighting Vehicles



Light Protected Vehicles



Naval



Destroyers



Frigates



Corvettes



Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)



Airborne



Fighter Aircraft



Helicopters

Combat Support Aircraft

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Steel



Aluminum



Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Small



5.56mm



7.62mm



12



14



Others



Medium



20mm



25mm



30mm



40mm



Others



Large



81mm



120mm

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Russia



UK



Germany



France



BENELUX



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Pakistan



South Korea



North Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest of MEA

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

