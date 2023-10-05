Everything Blockchain, Inc. Named Winner In 2023 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacksonville, Fla, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced that EB Control has been named the“Secure Communications Solution of the Year” in the 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program .

Judged by an individual panel of experts, this award program recognizes the top companies, products, innovations, and people in the cybersecurity industry that are breaking through the information security noise. The evaluation criteria for the program are focused on innovative solutions and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem or seize an opportunity to create or revolutionize a new market or industry. All entries were judged based on performance, ease of use and manageability and functionality. From thousands of nominations, EBI was selected alongside major industry players including CrowdStrike, Proofpoint, Fortinet, HUMAN Security, and VMWare.

EB Control delivers zero-trust data protection to small and mid-size businesses without the cost or expertise typically required to manage it. An enterprise version of EB Control is planned for release at the end of the year. The platform safeguards data on an owner's local device by creating a secure vault that provides a unique combination of features and functionality across the lifecycle of the data, including the ability to store, transport, or share data while maintaining total ownership and control. Data and files can be geo-fenced, time-fenced, and data rights management invoked so that data can be securely shared and controlled outside of your secure domain. EB Control's application can be used on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android by using ebcontrol. EB Control provides users with the ability to:



Control who can access your data.

Use time-fencing to control when data can be accessed.

Use geofencing to control where data can be accessed.

Enforce how your data is accessed (DRM – no forward, copy, print or save) Revoke access at any time

This year, EBI released EB Control 2.0, which included critical updates like:



Security enhancements that separate user and administrative portals to prevent data from intermingling, providing enterprises with a heightened level of security.

Clear and concise reporting for security teams including usage and access, encrypted and decrypted data, installations, new accounts, and active users. A refreshed interface and updated navigation that is user friendly and intuitive.

“We're thrilled to be named a winner in the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards,” said Toney Jennings, CEO of EBI.“We've been dedicated to our mission of simplifying the pursuit of true data protection since day one here at EBI, and recognition like this energizes our team for what's to come. As 2023 comes to a close, we look forward to expanding our presence in the market, and helping companies maintain complete control over their data in 2024 and beyond.”

To learn more about EBI and EB Control, visit

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as“anticipate”,“seek”, intend”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan” or similar phrases may be deemed“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

