Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Equipment Market To Exhibit A CAGR Of 13.9% Through 2033 | FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

The United States stands out in the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market due to a robust healthcare system and high breast cancer screening rates

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2023, it is predicted that the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market will be worth US$ 2,594.4 million. By 2033, the digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% and reach a value of US$ 9,495.1 million.Tomosynthesis use is becoming more well-known, as there has been an increase in breast cancer incidence worldwide, and technology developments are all contributing factors to this trend. The digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market growth is to be boosted by rising awareness of the advantages of DBT over conventional systems.Get a Sample Copy of the Report:DBT's Emergence in Developing Nations Bridges the Gap in Breast Cancer DiagnosisThe most prevalent kind of cancer in women is thought to be breast cancer. Demand for DBT equipment is fueled by the increase in the incidence of breast cancer, which propels digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market growth. DBT equipment is increasingly being adopted, mostly in developing nations, owing to the improved availability of cutting-edge medical imaging technologies by expanding healthcare infrastructure.The importance of women's health has increased worldwide, leading to large investments in breast cancer screening and diagnosis. The adoption of digital breast tomosynthesis equipment is actively being encouraged by governmental entities and healthcare institutions. Less intrusive diagnostic methods like DBT are becoming more popular among patients. The accuracy of breast cancer diagnosis has increased due to the integration of AI into DBT systems.DBT Integration Hindered by Training Requirements in HealthcareSeveral problems constrain the healthcare sector's demand for digital breast tomosynthesis equipment. Cost is still a key obstacle to implementation because DBT technology is expensive to acquire and operate, restricting usage, particularly in environments with limited resources. Healthcare providers are reluctant to invest in the technology because there are few payment policies for DBT operations, which limits its use.Healthcare practitioners need specialist training to interpret DBT images, which adds to the learning curve and slows integration. Worries about radiation exposure and the potential abuse of DBT in breast cancer screening have prompted regulation and moral issues. These numerous challenges hamper the adoption of digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment.Breast Cancer Incidence Drives Growth in the North America DBT MarketA significant portion of North America's digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is dominated by the high demand for improved diagnostic tools and growing interest in quick and accurate diagnoses.The main factors fueling the market are the rising incidence of breast cancer, boosting research and development in breast cancer medicines, and improving breast imaging modalities. The rising incidence of breast cancer in North America to surge demand for DBT equipment and accelerate the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market expansion."The industry is expanding rapidly due to growing public awareness of early breast cancer screening. The market is expanding due to technological developments, increased healthcare costs, and an aging population. Regulation concerns and competition among prominent players remain crucial determinants of its course.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Key Takeaways:The 3D equipment segment of the product type category to grab a share of 62.3% by 2033.In the end-user category, the hospitals segment to account for a market share of 64.9% during the forecast period.By 2033, North America's market is set to have a 51.3% share.By 2033, the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment industry in Europe is going to control a 31.4% market share.The United States is anticipated to hold a 45.3% global market share by 2033.By 2033, 6.1% of the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market share is anticipated to belong to Germany's economy.Japan is expected to hold a 2.2% digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market share by 2033.Through 2033, the Australian industry may progress at a CAGR of 7.7%.The China digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market may exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% through 2033.The India digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market continues to escalate, advancing by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.4%.Until 2033, the United Kingdom digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 10%.Get Ahead in digital breast tomosynthesis equipment market! Claim Your Exclusive Discount Now:Competitive Landscape:The leading digital breast tomosynthesis equipment manufacturers engage in numerous expansions, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market share and enhance their business strategy. These are the prominent marketing tactics used by the leading digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment manufacturers.Key Players:GE HealthcareSiemens HealthineersHologic Inc.Canon MedicalFUJIFILM Holdings CorporationGeneral Electric CompanyInternazionale Medico ScientificaPLANMED OYAnalogic CorporationTrivitron HealthcareDigital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market Segmentation:By Product:3-D Equipment3-D UpgradationBy End User:HospitalsDiagnostic CentresBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaOceaniaThe Middle East and Africa (MEA)Author By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:Optical Imaging Market Sales : The optical imaging market is anticipated to rise at a stable CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.Molecular Breast Imaging Market Outlook : The global molecular breast imaging market was valued at US$ 846.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2033.

Ankush Nikam

FMI

+91 90966 84197

email us here